Registration for Brawl Stars World Championship 2019 begins

Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars, one of the most popular Esports games developed by Supercell, has just announced World Championship 2019. The tournament will feature three stages in which two will be held online and the final stage will be held in South Korea. This article will give you all the details of this tournament and will guide you through the registration process.

As mentioned earlier in this article, the final will be held in South Korea in which professional teams will face each other. The prize pool of this tournament is $250,000 and a total of 8 teams will have a showdown in the Grand Finale. The competition includes three stages which will find out the best teams around the globe and they will qualify for the final step by step. The details about the three stages are listed below:

First Stage: In this stage, open qualifiers will be held in August and September. Also, players can find the best teams in their region to begin. Registration is open now. Further, read the article regarding registration.

Second Stage: The best teams from each region will qualify for the final.

The best teams from each region will qualify for the final. Third Stage: The best eight teams from around the world will face each other in the Grand Finale in South Korea. The team with best and outstanding skills will win the title.

Brawl Stars have already announced the World Championship on their social media account:

Sign up now for the Brawl Stars World Championship! 🏆



Read more on:https://t.co/QcFabR2lL5 pic.twitter.com/4j77junUUD — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) August 13, 2019

But now it's time for you guys to make the best team with your friends and dominate the tournament. The registration process is very simple. Just click on the link below according to your regions to proceed further with the registration process.

Note: Sign-ups for South-East Asia (including ANZ), Hong Kong & Macau and Taiwan are coming soon.

