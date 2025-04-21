Rematch pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Rematch is the latest title from Sloclap, the developers who previously gave us the iconic video third-person fighting title Sifu. But this game is completely different from Sifu. It involves playing a 5v5 football match where you control a player. While the complete game will release on June 19, 2025, the beta version is now out. Rematch is also available for pre-orders now.

The game is available in two different editions. But how can you pre-order these editions, and what are the differences between the two? Let's take a look.

How to pre-order Rematch on various platforms

The Elite Edition features some exciting rewards (Image via Sloclap)

Rematch will be available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is available for pre-order on PlayStation Store, Steam, and Xbox Game Store. Mentioned below is how you can pre-order it:

Steam:

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click "Add to Cart."

Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store:

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store:

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Various editions and pre-order bonuses in Rematch

As mentioned above, Rematch will be available in two different editions:

Rematch- Pro Edition

Rematch- Elite Edition

The Pro Edition is priced at $29.99, whereas the Elite Edition costs $49.99. The contents of both editions are mentioned below:

Pro Edition:

Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket – Elevate your game and your rewards, step by step.

– Elevate your game and your rewards, step by step. Blazon Player Background & Title – Showcase your identity with an epic design that makes a statement as unique as you are.

– Showcase your identity with an epic design that makes a statement as unique as you are. Blazon Buckler Tank Top – Classic tank top rebellion with blazon elegance, crafted for those who show their strength and shape their destiny with every match.

– Classic tank top rebellion with blazon elegance, crafted for those who show their strength and shape their destiny with every match. Blazon Pattern (for Top & Bottom clothes) – Infuse your outfit with a seamless epic design that truly reflects your unique identity—perfect for those who want their style to tell their story.

– Infuse your outfit with a seamless epic design that truly reflects your unique identity—perfect for those who want their style to tell their story. Blazon Jewel Set – Crafted from folded leather, each piece is designed to shine on and off the field.

Elite Edition:

2 x Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket – Double the rewards, double the swag.

– Double the rewards, double the swag. Blazon Player Background & Title – Showcase your identity with an epic design that makes a statement as unique as you are.

– Showcase your identity with an epic design that makes a statement as unique as you are. Blazon Buckler Tank Top – Classic tank top rebellion with blazon elegance, crafted for those who show their strength and shape their destiny with every match.

– Classic tank top rebellion with blazon elegance, crafted for those who show their strength and shape their destiny with every match. Blazon Pattern (for Top & Bottom clothes) – Infuse your outfit with a seamless epic design that truly reflects your unique identity—perfect for those who want their style to tell their story.

– Infuse your outfit with a seamless epic design that truly reflects your unique identity—perfect for those who want their style to tell their story. Blazon Jewel Set – Crafted from folded leather, each piece is designed to shine on and off the field.

– Crafted from folded leather, each piece is designed to shine on and off the field. Glitcher Trainers – Step into the future with every stride. Who says errors can't be aesthetic?

– Step into the future with every stride. Who says errors can't be aesthetic? Blazon Augmented Reality Cage – Brings each match to life with a vibrant blazon display that celebrates every goal.

– Brings each match to life with a vibrant blazon display that celebrates every goal. Blazon Cap – It's more than just a cap—it's a declaration of status, identity, and conviction.

Pre-order bonuses for Pro and Elite Edition:

72h Early Access: Be first on the field, available with both Pro and Elite Editions.

Be first on the field, available with both Pro and Elite Editions. "Adopter" Hat: To thank you for your support and belief in us from the start, a nod to our community, available across all editions.

