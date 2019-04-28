Remedy's Control might be getting 'sequels' in the future.

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 12 // 28 Apr 2019, 14:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Control

Remedy's upcoming sci-fi third-person shooter Control is still 4 months away from its release but plans for its 'sequels' might already be in motion. This news comes from Remedy's Communications Director Thomas Pua who talked about a possible sequel or 'sequels' in the latest issue of EDGE magazine.

But let’s be real: Control is a relatively traditional singleplayer game. It does have a limited lifespan, in that sense. And nobody here is, like, overestimating what can we do post-launch to a singleplayer game. But the fiction of the game and the way the world is built is very suitable for us to add things to it. Control is a world that we do want to expand on, and of course you want to make sequels. And what we have wanted to do in the last couple of years, one of the reasons we signed with 505 Games – well, they let us keep the IP, but we also have the freedom to experiment a little bit post-launch

As of now, Control has two post-launch expansion packs planned for a release later this year - "The Foundation and AWE", both of them are currently out of release dates but will add new locations, story content, side missions and mods to Control.

Control puts you into the shoes of Jesse Fayden, who after a sudden turn of events is made the newest director of the Bureau and is forced to confront the supernatural enemy Hiss who has taken over the Bureau.

The game's main weapon is a service weapon which Jesse wields and can be transformed into multitudes of different forms for different gameplay scenarios. In Control, Jesse will also have access to various supernatural abilities such as telekinesis, levitation etc, which can be upgraded via a skill tree.

Control is out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on 27 August 2019.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.