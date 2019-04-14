Remedy's Control will have PS4-exclusive content such as mods, missions, editions and more

Control

Remedy Entertainment's upcoming supernatural third-person shooter game Control continues to look impressive and seems to be Remedy's most ambitious game after Max Payne and Alan Wake.

However, as exciting as this game sounds and looks, as a matter of fact, some new information has surfaced about the game which might disappoint some people- to be specific, Xbox and PC users.

Control was officially unveiled at Sony's E3 2018 conference last year which came as a surprise to many of the studio's fans, seemingly because Remedy's last AAA game was an Xbox One and PC exclusive. Control, even though built upon the DNA of Quantum Break and Max Payne, is a completely different game, and is published by 505 Games, who seem have a marketing partnership with Sony.

Aside from the usual cosmetic items, Control will feature exclusive missions, a Digital Deluxe edition along with the season pass, and a lot more. Even the game's two future expansion packs will hit Sony's PS4 first and later, Xbox and PC.

Control Xbox version

In the above picture, you can see the content that the Xbox and PC users will be getting.

Control PS4 version

You can clearly see the huge pre-order bonuses as well as extra content PS4 users will be getting, although Remedy hasn't yet commented on how these extra mods will affect the game's combat.

Control seems to follow more of a route previously taken by the likes of Destiny and the recent Call of Duty games. As a PS4 gamer, it excites me that I'll be getting much more content than I paid for, but from a neutral perspective it's a huge disappointment. Locking people out of missions is something I have never been a fan of, and just like me, many others are not as well.

What are your thoughts about this? Is cutting out content is a feasible thing to do? Tell me in the comments down below.

