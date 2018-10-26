Remembering Road Rash

It is the 2000s. The computers have made their foray into the mainstream Indian market. Everyone looks around with a puzzled face as to how to make these contraptions work. Your father is using it for office and work purposes. When he leaves for work, a wry smile shines across your face. You have been waiting for this moment. "Road Rash" comes out from a file stored in the nether regions of your computer.

Road Rash is among the most nostalgic and well-remembered games to ever hit the Indian market in the heydey of computers in India. Alongside some DOS favorites such as Aladdin and Lion King, it was Road Rash that cemented many memories in the heart of the urban millennial. Till this date, many look back fondly to the game, a reminder of the days that have passed.

There are in total six iterations of the game. Developed by Electronic Arts, the first was published in 1991 on the Sega Genesis. It wasn't till 1998 when the game came out first on PlayStation with Road Rash 3D. In between came Road Rash PC in 1995, the one that people still reminisce about to this date.

Road Rash also occupies the space of being among the first teen-rated game that children of the 90s and 2000s played. To be fair, the violence in the game wouldn't exactly be unprecedented, but what else could be more fun than cruising down the roads of California and beating the living hell out of your opponents!

Players will remember the iconic Original Sound Track of the game alongside its menu. Some might even go far enough to remember the cut-scene with Rusty Cage with Soundgarden's music playing along. All in all, Road Rash was the complete package of mayhem and destruction paired, with smooth and precise gameplay, and lives on in the minds of yesterday's youth.