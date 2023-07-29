Remnant 2: How to get the Dendroid Armor Set

The Dendroid Armor Set in Remnant 2 is a protective gear that focuses on agility. Since it is categorized as a Light Armor Set, you can use it to quickly dodge enemies’ attacks minus the cost penalty on your Stamina. It also provides decent resistance against Blight, Bleed, and Toxin Damage. This set is a must-have if you want a robust synergy build in the game.

This article explains how you can obtain the Dendroid Armor Set in Remnant 2.

Acquiring the Dendroid Armor Set in Remnant 2

Right there for the picking (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Dendroid Armor Set is located at the Ashen Wasteland Checkpoint in Root Earth. This is one of the final areas that you’ll be delving into within Remnant 2, so you have to be patient if you’re just starting out in the souls-like title.

Upon arriving at the checkpoint, keep moving forward until you encounter a set of enemies in what seems to be a car graveyard. Clear out these foes and go left. As you continue, you will soon come across a wall in a building with more enemies on it. Eliminate them before heading into the building.

There will be more enemies inside the building, so be prepared to fight again. Once you've overcome these foes, move up using the ramps within the building until you reach a broken wall. You need to jump on the wall to make your way inside the structure. It may take you a few tries to do so, but it’s doable.

After successfully landing on the broken wall, you’re just a step away from getting the Dendroid Armor Set. Before you do, you might want to pick up some other stuff in the area. A Reaping Stone Ring is also located here (across a small gap on the left).

Down the broken wall, you’ll come across a melee weapon – the Steel Katana – and the Dendroid Armor Set.

Dendroid Armor Set stats

As mentioned in previous guides, an Armor Set in Remnant 2 exists purely for protective and aesthetic purposes. Gunfire Games has removed set bonuses in the third-person sequel to give players more freedom in creating their builds.

The Dendroid Armor Set in Remnant 2 consists of the following items:

Dendroid Mask

Dendroid Chest

Dendroid Grips

Dendroid Leggings

The set has a combined weight of 25, with an overall armor of 47. It has a Bleeding Resistance of 10, Blight Resistance of five, Shock Resistance of two, and Corrosive Resistance of 16.