Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom "stuttering and freezing" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more explored

In Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom, the "stuttering and freezing" error is one of the biggest issues affecting its gameplay on PC. While the new story expansion for Remnant 2 is quite good, with plenty of content for returning players to delve into, a brand new archetype, and a host of bosses to fight, the technical issues bog down the DLC's quality.

Fortunately, the stuttering and freezing issues can be somewhat rectified with a bit of tinkering with the in-game settings on PC. Although the results might differ across configurations, lowering some specific settings and enabling upscalers (DLSS, or FSR), could fix the technical issues with the DLC.

Here are the possible fixes for the "stuttering and freezing" error in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

Possible fixes for "stuttering and freezing" error in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

The first measure to troubleshoot any performance-related issues in a game is to ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements mentioned by the developer. While Remnant 2 doesn't boast system requirements that are too outrageous for current-gen systems, they are still on a higher end of the spectrum, especially on the GPU side.

Remnant 2 in-game graphics settings (Image via Gunfire Games)

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC:

Minimum

OS: Win 10

Win 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 590

GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 590 Storage: 80 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Win 10

Win 10 Processor: Intel i5-10600k / AMD R5 3600

Intel i5-10600k / AMD R5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage: 80 GB available space

Additionally, since it's an Unreal Engine 5 title, with support for Nanite, installing Remnant 2 on an SSD is highly recommended, preferably on a Gen-3 or above NVMe drive.

After ensuring your PC meets the system requirements, start by lowering settings like Shadow Quality, Foliage Quality, Effects Quality, and Post Processing to Medium or Low. I recommend sticking with the Medium preset if you have at least 8GB VRAM. However, if you have 6GB or lower, go with the Low preset.

During my time with Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, I saw significant improvement in framerate stability and overall performance by turning down settings like Post Processing, Shadow Quality, and Foliage Quality to Medium. You can keep Effects Quality and even Foliage Quality to High if you have enough GPU headroom.

However, since there's a negligible visual difference between the Medium and High presets, I suggest going with the former since it can help boost your framerate by around 10-14%. I played Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC on a PC with the following specifications:

Ryzen 5 5600X

RTX 4060

16 GB DDR4 RAM

Gen-4 NVMe SSD

The Forgotten Kingdom DLC's increased foliage density can lead to stuttering (Image via Gunfire Games)

And with DLSS set to Quality, I was easily able to get a smooth 60fps with very minimal stuttering. There were a few instances of minor frame-time hitches, but those were mostly due to how the game processes shaders. Using DLSS or FSR is completely optional, but doing so does guarantee a steady framerate.

I also highly recommend locking your framerate to 60 or 75fps (depending on your average framerate), to reduce stress on your CPU.