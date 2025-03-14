REPO: How to defeat the Spewer

The Spewer in REPO can be an annoying but manageable enemy once you understand its behavior. It looks like a floating tadpole and becomes aggressive upon spotting you, spitting acid before rushing forward to attach to your face. Once it latches on, it stays there for 50 seconds. During this time, you won’t take direct damage, but your vision will be blocked, and you’ll fall over when it detaches, leaving you vulnerable to other enemies.

In this guide, we’ll show you how you can defeat the Spewer in REPO. We’ll also help you remove the Spewer before it even latches on to you.

Guide to defeating the Spewer in REPO

Defeat the Spewer before it latches on to you (Image via Semiwork || YouTube/@ Exdivide)

The Spewer often appears in Swiftbroom Academy and Headman Manor. While it won’t directly harm you in single-player mode, it can be a serious problem for your team since the acid damages anyone nearby. The acid it spits from your face can hurt your teammates and destroy valuable items nearby.

If the Spewer latches onto you, don’t panic. It won’t harm you directly, so the best thing to do is to wait 50 seconds. The acid can be used to damage smaller enemies like Apex Predator, Chef, Bangers, Rugrat, and Upscream. However, it’s not effective against larger monsters like the Robe, Headman, Trudge, or Animal since it won’t do enough damage to make a difference.

If the Spewer hasn’t latched onto you yet, crouch or hide under furniture to avoid its line of sight. Moving carefully and avoiding obvious paths like doorways will help you avoid detection. If you spot it early enough, try to hit it with a weapon before it attaches.

While the Spewer is on your face, use the acid to your advantage. Looking down and jumping while the acid sprays will give you an upward boost. This can help you avoid threats like the Clown’s beam, the Upscream’s grab, the Rugrat’s thrown objects, or the Animal’s charge.

Removing the Spewer in REPO

Once the Spewer attaches to your face, you cannot remove it. Hitting it with a weapon or having a teammate attack it won’t help. The only way to prevent it from attaching is to hit it with a weapon before it latches onto you.

The most effective way to kill the Spewer is to hit it once with the Baseball Bat or twice with the Frying Pan. Avoid using throwables or the Traq Gun since the Spewer moves unpredictably, making it hard to hit. It's better to save those resources for more dangerous enemies.

If the Spewer latches onto you, stay calm and wait it out. Don’t let teammates get close while the Spewer is attached to avoid acid damage. If you can’t stop it from attaching, use the acid to weaken smaller enemies and take advantage of the upward boost to avoid other threats. If you spot it early, try to kill it with a melee weapon, but don’t waste valuable resources on it since it isn’t a major threat on its own.

