Resident Evil 2 News: "1-Shot Demo" being released in January

Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
21 Dec 2018, 08:53 IST

Get your chance to play a 30-minute demo before RE 2 arrives
Get your chance to play a 30-minute demo before RE 2 arrives

If you've been following the details and news in regards to the Resident Evil 2 remake, and you're eager to take control of Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy, fear not! A demo will be making its way to your console in January!

True Achievements revealed that there was a listing for something called "Resident Evil 2 1-Shot Demo" which was found on the Xbox Store.

Below is the official store description, which states the demo will last for thirty minutes.

This specially tuned demo allows you to experience the newly reimagined Resident Evil 2, but be warned: whilst you can continue as many times as you like after dying, you'll only have 30 MINUTES to complete the demo. Take in the horror atmosphere at your own pace, or make a desperate dash to solve all the puzzles Raccoon Police Department has to offer? The choice is yours!

So, it seems that you'll have thirty minutes once the demo starts to actually complete it. After that, players will seemingly be shut out of it. Considering how soon RE 2 hits shelves after the demo is released, it's not surprising to see Capcom take this route. The Resident Evil 2 1-Shot Demo will be available from January 11th to January 31st, six days after the official game's release.

Dive back into Raccoon City in January and help Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy as they fight their way through grotesque beasts and rotting carcasses next month. Resident Evil 2 will be released on January 25th, 2019.

Will you be picking up the demo, or will you try to avoid any kind of gameplay until the official release? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news!

