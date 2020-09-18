Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo is free on PC— Here is how you can claim your copy

Resident Evil 3 is a third-person shooter survival horror game released on 3rd April 2020. The story takes place in Raccoon City and is the remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, which was released back in September 1999. It is developed and published by Capcom, and follows the adventures of Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliviera.

The iconic characters attempt to survive a Zombie apocalypse while being hunted by an intelligent bioweapon called the Nemesis. And in some good news for fans, Resident Evil 3 is currently available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The full version of the game was well-received, and ended up shipping over two million copies within the first five days, according to Venture Beat.

However, after its release, quite a few gamers began complaining about the game’s short story and length. Due to this, players around the world might be reluctant to buy the full version of Resident Evil 3. It currently costs $59.99 on the PlayStation store, although it can be purchased at around $40 from Amazon.

Capcom had also previously released the demo version across all platforms for free. In this article, we discuss exactly how the same can be downloaded and played on PC for free.

Resident Evil 3 demo is free on PC — Here is how you can claim your copy

Resident Evil 3's demo copy is available across all platforms. For Xbox One and PS4, a simple search on the Microsoft and PlayStation stores, respectively, will allow you to download the demo version for free. This only allows you to play a small part of the game, but it is useful if you're considering buying the full version.

To obtain the Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City Demo for free on PC, follow the steps below:

1. Visit the official PlayStation store website.

2. Log in to the PlayStation account. If you do not have one, create a new account by following the steps given on the 'Create Account' page.

3. Search for Resident Evil 3 in the search bar located at the top-right of the screen.

4. Click on the Resident Evil 3 icon, and the option to try the demo for free will be visible. You can then download the game and enjoy it.

Alternatively, you can also download the demo via the Steam website, which will require you to log in to your Steam account and then click on the 'Play Game' icon.

To check out the gameplay of the demo, watch the video below: