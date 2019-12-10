Resident Evil 3 Remake officially announced; launches April 2020

Resident Evil 3

Capcom officially confirmed the existence of a Resident Evil 3 Remake at Sony's State of Play event which happened earlier today.

Along with short gameplay footage, we also got a release date for the Resident Evil 3 remake which is earlier than what many of us expected. Resident Evil 3 Remake launches April 3, 2020 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Alongside the Resident Evil 3 Remake, we will also be getting the asymmetric multiplayer game known as Project Resistance in the same package.

Resident Evil Resistance is a 4 players, team-based survival horror experience where a team of 4 are to survive a multitude of traps and enemy encounters laid and planned carefully by a mastermind.

Players can either play as the mastermind or be one of the four distinct characters which are: Tyrone, Valerie, Samuel, January.

Resident Evil Resistance is a free addition to the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Resident Evil 3 Remake was leaked earlier week, courtesy to the PlayStation Store with gamers expecting an announcement at this year's The Game Awards. At that time, Sony hadn't announced its final State of Play event which took place earlier today.

