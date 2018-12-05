Resident Evil News: RE2 gameplay trailer featuring Claire Redfield and the Tyrant revealed

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 05 Dec 2018, 19:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The terrifying Tyrant stalks Claire Redfield in the epic new trailer for Resident Evil 2

Capcom's Resident Evil series was on a somewhat downward spiral prior to the release of RE7. While RE4 was critically acclaimed, and considered by many to be one of the greatest games released in the past few decades, the next two installments left fans disappointed, to say the least.

However, with the success of RE7, Capcom seems to be back on the right track, and the latest trailer for the Resident Evil 2 remake has many fans eagerly anticipating its release next month.

Released on the official Resident Evil 2 YouTube page yesterday, showing series protagonist Claire Redfield facing off against the Tyrant, one of the many Bio-Organic Weapons created by Umbrella. A T-00 class B.O.W., this freakish monster stalks Claire and Leon Kennedy throughout Raccoon City.

The Tyrant is a brick house of pain that mercilessly hunts Claire and Leon while attempting to wipe out all remaining police officers in the city, all the while retrieving any samples of the G-Virus it can find. In the original game, it took the combined efforts of Leon and Ada Wong to eliminate the Tyrant. However, this new version of the creature looks tougher than ever.

Near the end of the trailer, we also get a brief look at some gameplay of Sherry Birkin, daughter of William Birkin, head of Umbrella's G-Virus project. Sherry is seen getting up in the Orphanage as she attempts to leave the building.

Resident Evil 2 looks fantastic so far. The trailers that we've seen really do well in presenting a bleak and dismal atmosphere. The game releases on January 25, 2019.

What do you think of the latest RE2 trailer? How do you like the Tyrant's appearance? Will you be picking the game up on launch? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all your gaming news!

Advertisement