Resident Evil Village: How to get the Lightsaber in-game

Resident Evil Village's Extra Content Shop has a lot of unlockable content, including a lightsaber.

There are a few steps that players need to go through before they can grab the LZ Answerer lightsaber weapon in Resident Evil Village. Apart from referencing the iconic lightsaber from Star Wars, the LZ Answerer is also highly efficient in dealing with stronger in-game enemies.

Players should note that they have to complete various in-game quests before they can even find the lightsaber weapon in the Extra Content Shop. The Extra Content Shop only becomes available after completing the main quest of Resident Evil Village.

This article features a step-by-step guide on how players can get the Star Wars-inspired LZ Answerer lightsaber-themed weapon in Resident Evil Village.

LZ Answerer Lightsaber in Resident Evil Village

After the player has completed the main quest's storyline in Resident Evil Village, they will find a purchasable "Extra Game" called "The Mercenaries" in the Extra Content Shop.

The Mercenaries mode requires 100 Challenge Points to unlock. Players can easily earn Challenge Points throughout their journey in the main quest.

Once the player has unlocked the Mercenaries mode, they will have to complete every level on the mode with a rank of SS or higher. Players can simply retry any level in which they fail to achieve the necessary rank. Although the entire process can be a bit lengthy, it is the only way to unlock the LZ Answerer lightsaber-themed weapon in Resident Evil Village.

After achieving a rank of SS or higher in all the available levels on the Mercenaries mode, players will find a new "Special Weapon" available in the "Extra Content Shop."

Players will need to spend a whopping 70,000 Challenge Points to unlock the LZ Answerer in Resident Evil Village.

Late night stream, tonight I'll show you how to get the "Lightsaber" aka the LZ Answerer doing Speed Runs in Mercenaries on @ResidentEvil #REVillage



Learn the patterns and get through as fast as possible. This is the way. https://t.co/DPACX0BjvW pic.twitter.com/0lUgcZqQit — TwinGatz (@TwinGatzTV) May 10, 2021

The LZ Answerer weapon becomes available for purchase from the Duke's shop after being unlocked from the Extra Content Shop.

The lightsaber-themed weapon is undoubtedly one of the best melee weapons available in Resident Evil Village. It provides fans of the Star Wars franchise with an additional incentive to play the game.

