Resident Evil Village Lone Road Key: How to get Luiza’s Heirloom and unlock the chest at the Church

Resident Evil Village Lone Road Key, otherwise known as Luiza's Key, is a nifty item to find in-game. Acquiring the item will allow players to unlock a small chest and make Lei 19,000 by selling the item in the chest to The Duke.

Like most items in the game, the Resident Evil Village Lone Road Key is tough to find if players do not keep an eye out for interactable objects. While it could be easy to miss if impatient, this guide will help players locate Luiza's Key. It will unlock the chest at the Church.

Finding the Resident Evil Village Lone Road Key

Step 1

When players return for their second visit to the village, they'll be able to find a box outside Luiza's house that will contain a necklace, presumably a family heirloom. Be careful when approaching the location as creatures could be lurking nearby, ready to strike.

Step 2

Open the box and pick up and necklace. Once the creatures have been dealt with, the necklace will have to be examined twice. Upon the first examination, players will be able to pick up the necklace's stone.

Upon the second inspection, the item will now be called "Necklace with Key," and players will be able to see Luiza’s Key in the place the stone once was. Players will once again have to examine the item, and this time, they'll pick up Luiza’s Key from the necklace.

Step 3

Just like the Resident Evil Village Lone Road Key, players will need to figure out where to use the items found or gathered in the game. As it turns out, the key is not just a random item. But instead, it can be used to open a chest in the Church.

Once players enter the ruined Church, the first left turn will take them down a dark corridor where they'll find a small insignificant chest on the table.

Using the Lone Road key, aka Luiza’s Key, players will be able to unlock the chest and obtain Cesare's Goblet, which can be sold to The Duke for Lei 19,000.

