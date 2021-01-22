Resident Evil Village: Official release date, gameplay trailer, and more

Resident Evil Village just received a brand new trailer that showcases the kind of gothic horror and fantastic character designs that await players come May of 2021.

It is safe to say at this point that CAPCOM has been able to turn things around in a massive way when compared to where the franchise was at the start of the previous decade.

Resident Evil as a franchise is one that is steeped in history and is a major part of gaming pop culture. Over its long run in the industry, the Resident Evil franchise has come to be loved and subsequently shunned due to a couple of lackluster entries.

By the time action-heavy Resident Evil 5 and 6 rolled around, fans had all but given up hope for the franchise. Yet, CAPCOM dug deep and revived the franchise to the point where, now, Resident Evil Village is quite possibly one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2021.

Also read: Uncharted 5 reportedly in development by new Sony studio

Resident Evil Village's official release date and gameplay trailer

Resident Evil Village was first announced all the way back in the PS5 Reveal Event when a mysterious trailer ended with just "Village" splashed across the screen. A few seconds later, the resident evil prefix would make an appearance, sending fans into a frenzy.

Advertisement

The story of Ethan Winters continues after the events of Resident Evil 7 as his search for answers leads him to the returning Chris Redfield in a dastardly village in Europe.

The game will be utilizing the fantastic RE Engine, and the first-person perspective also makes a return. While fans were skeptical at first of the first-person perspective, all doubts have been laid to rest with the Resident Evil 7's excellent campaign.

The game is set for release on May 7th, 2021, and will be available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.

The newest trailer for Resident Evil 7 puts front in center who the internet collectively has elected to call "Tall Lady." The character's real name has now been confirmed as Lady Dimitrescu and has steadily become the internet's collective obsession.

A PS5 exclusive demo hits stores today titled "Maiden," with another demo scheduled before the May 7th release date.

Also read: How the new Hitman trilogy represents AAA games at their best