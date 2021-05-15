Resident Evil Village is out now and the world finally gets their chance to meet Lady Dimitrescu up close and personal.

Prior to the release of the game, however, the marketing had Resident Evil Village fans drooling over the mysterious tall lady. The trailers showed her off, leaving future players wondering exactly what to expect from this massive beauty.

Olympian Ekaterina Lisina decided to bring Lady Dimitrescu to life. This was before Resident Evil Village was available to play. Now that gamers have it in their hands, the cosplay has resurfaced.

Resident Evil Village – This Lady Dimitrescu cosplay has the Internet in splits

Image via Capcom and Ekaterina Lisina

Ekaterina Lisina holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest professional model. She also won a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in basketball with the Russian National Team.

At 6'9", it is no wonder she pulled off the Lady Dimitrescu cosplay so well. Her height and posture while wearing the cosplay outfit matches the elegance paired with terror that Lady Dimitrescu has brought to Resident Evil Village.

Breaking the internet is a term used rather loosely these days. It doesn't take much in current times to "break the internet." This Olympian's cosplay of the tall lady truly did it in the full sense of the term.

Reactions to Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

Olympian Yekaterina Lisina deserves a 🥇 for her Resident Evil: Village Lady Dimitrescu cosplay. pic.twitter.com/yYGtO3rTlo — MJ Parekh (@GameSpotMJ13) April 4, 2021

One Twitter user truly thinks this Resident Evil Village cosplay deserves a gold medal. That would be just a couple of steps above the bronze medal she earned in 2008.

"Resident Evil Village: Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay by 6′9 Olympian Ekaterina Lisinathe" bruh pic.twitter.com/QxobtQAHse — Ms-hells-bells (@ms_hells_bells) April 5, 2021

Another user on Twitter simply shared the photo with a caption and all they could say was the word "bruh." That has to sum up a handful of the reactions from fans who saw this the first time.

Others simply commented on the model herself. One such fan recognized the model's height and claimed they would climb her like a tree. That is a bit much.

For real though...



I would climb Ekaterina Lisina like a friggin tree — 🏳️‍🌈🦒 Ellie, the half-vaxxed Giraffe🦒🏳️‍🌈 (@EllieNotEleanor) April 29, 2021

Others simply could not help themselves when it came to reacting to the photos of Ekaterina Lisina. Whether excitement or apparent love, the Lady Dimitrescu cosplay got some blood pumping.

Current sexuality: Ekaterina Lisina cosplaying Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Vlll 😍



📸 via ekaterina_lisina15 pic.twitter.com/NbvnKlXJt4 — Erin-Bug (@SheWrites94) April 2, 2021

LADY DIMITRESCU IS REAL.



(Not really it’s just a fantastic cosplay by a very tall former basketball Olympian Ekaterina Lisina.)#REVillage https://t.co/RBHg0W365Q — Heather Chua (@heatherchua) April 3, 2021

"there's a 6'9" olympian and model who cosplayed as Lady Dimitrescu" W H A T!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VIWfFv5Nx3 — Pop Gunner, professional hydroplane racer (@spacejamfan) May 7, 2021

take a look at that gorgeous Lady Dimitrescu cosplay by Ekaterina Lisina, who’s not only an Olympic Athlete but also hold the Guinness World Record for the tallest model ✨#LadyDimitrescu #ResidentEvilVillage pic.twitter.com/ePw1skW7HK — mimi🌿✨ (@cybermang0) April 3, 2021

Her name is Ekaterina Lisina (https://t.co/tZ2tU1S03p), she's 6'9'" (205 centimeters) without heels, and probably the closest cosplay we'll ever see of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village.

Awesome!!! #REVillage #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/yayTqFsPuu — Resident Evil 8 VILLAGE Info/Countdown (@RE8countdown) March 31, 2021

It just shows how this Resident Evil Village cosplay brought this model new fanatics and a new claim to fame. Not only is she an Olympian, she is everyone's favorite "tall vampire lady."