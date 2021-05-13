Resident Evil Village Tips and Tricks – 5 things you need to know before playing the game

There are Resident Evil Village tips and tricks that several players need to know, especially if they are new to the game.

If players don’t know these Resident Evil Village tips and tricks, then they’ll never make it out of the game alive. The game itself is pretty intense and scary for some, so not knowing specific Resident Evil Village tips and tricks can set a player back a lot.

Top 5 Resident Evil Village Tips and Tricks

#5 – Color Coded Rooms

When playing, one of the important Resident Evil Village tips and tricks for new players is to know that rooms begin to change colors when you continue playing. When a room is highlighted in blue, it means that the player has completed everything in the room. However, if a room is red on the map, it means that the player still hasn't found something in it. These things can vary from crafting components, treasure, ammo, and other items.

#REBHFun #REVillage There is a lot of back tracking in resident evil village if you want to grab every item and treasure! Remember to check every area out thoroughly because you will find places inaccessible and will be coming back there! Screenshot the area on the map helps! pic.twitter.com/IX84tX5V8K — Jay (@JMS_76) May 11, 2021

#4 – Combining Treasure

In Resident Evil Village, players will find treasure all across the game. These treasures range from crystals to odd pieces such as dolls. When looking at all the treasures a player finds, the game will tell them if it's combinable with other items. This can give players more money when traded to Duke.

#3 – Animal Hunting

Hunting animals is one of the newest features of Resident Evil Village. It’s almost vital to hunt down any and all animals in the game as players can then take them to Duke to cook up some special meals that can permanently increase max health, defense, and speed. Some animals are hidden, though for the most part they roam freely.

so far i love resident evil village but i hate that i have to slaughter animals to make food to upgrade my stats. but maybe it’s actually good to confront ppl with the reality of where meat comes from i dunno i’m just a dog — Berry 🍓🍰🖤 (@bloodberry_tart) May 9, 2021

#2 – Don’t Upgrade the Starter Pistol

Similar to Resident Evil 4, one of the most important Resident Evil Village tips and tricks for players is to not upgrade their starter pistol at all. Though the starter pistol is good enough at the start, players do run into better pistols not far into the game. It’s best to wait and upgrade the second pistol as it’s much stronger in general, which means the upgrades will be even better for the second pistol.

Here's one the more famous interfaces from the PS2 era - it's Resident Evil 4! Village clearly took a lot of inspiration from this, particularly in the inventory and upgrade screens. I love seeing the evolution!https://t.co/RrSCrrEsFX#gameui #gamedev #uiux #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/HJWdXS78Fd — Edd Coates 🎮 Game UI Database (@EddCoates) May 12, 2021

#1 – Purchase Inventory Expansion

Resident Evil Village brought back the classic cubic-style briefcase inventory slots for weapons and other items. One of the most useful Resident Evil Village tips and tricks to know is that players should purchase more space in their inventory as soon as it's available from Duke. Though having weapons is just as important, players will have no space to store them if they forget to expand their inventory as quickly as possible.