Resident Evil Village trophy guide: Full list of all 50 achievements and how to earn them

Resident Evil Village has dropped, and completionists are looking to earn all trophies/achievements the game has to offer (Image via Capcom)
Modified 7 min ago
Following a successful launch and garnering record-breaking numbers for Capcom, Resident Evil Village is now under the scope of completionists.

To truly complete the game, players must collect all trophies/achievements in the game, which will take them a minimum of four playthroughs at various difficulties. The following is a list of Resident Evil Village trophies with their corresponding unlock criteria.

Resident Evil Village trophy guide

Platinum Resident Evil Village players must collect the following 50 trophies:

  1. Ethan Winters - Obtain all trophies/achievements
  2. Universe’s Best Dad - Finish the Resident Evil Village story on the Village of Shadows difficulty
  3. Don’t Trust That Snake Oil - Finish the Resident Evil Village story only using four or fewer recovery items
  4. Knives Out - Not including some boss fights, finish the Resident Evil Village story using nothing but close combat weapons.
  5. World’s Best Dad - Finish the Resident Evil Village story on at least Hardcore difficulty
  6. Dashing Dad - Finish the Resident Evil Village story within 3 hours
  7. Frugal Father - Finish the Resident Evil Village story without spending more than 10,000 Lei
  8. Legendary Cowboy - Achieve at least an S Rank on all stages in The Mercenaries
  9. Doll Collector - View all character and weapon models
  10. Art Collector - View all concept art
  11. Not Lycan This… - Survive the lycan attack
  12. Four Lords - Escape the Mine
  13. That Sucked! - Defeat the mutated Dimitrescu
  14. Got No Stings - Defeat Donna and Angie
  15. Fish Out of Water - Defeat the mutated Moreau
  16. Up Urs! - Defeat Urias in the stronghold
  17. Temporary Measures - Place the Giant’s Chalice in the ceremony site
  18. Iron Giant Down - Defeat the mutated Heisenberg
  19. The Root of the Matter - Find the Megamycete in the underground ruins
  20. Great Dad - Finish the story on at least Casual difficulty
  21. Best Dad Ever - Finish the story on at least Standard difficulty
  22. Crafter - Craft an item in the Crafting menu
  23. Patron - Purchase something from the Duke in the story
  24. Petty Thief - Unlock a simple lock with a lock pick
  25. Repairer - Combine a treasure into its complete form
  26. Hunter - Hunt an animal during the story
  27. Get the Ball Rolling - Solve a Labyrinth
  28. Goooaaal! - Move the ball from the Winterses’ bedroom into the study
  29. Squawk Shot - Shoot down five flying crows in the story
  30. When You Gotta Go… - Open the door to every outhouse in the village in a single playthrough
  31. Hooligan - Break every breakable window in Castle Dimitrescu in a single playthrough
  32. Quit Hanging Around - Shoot down a Soldat hanging from the production line in the Factory
  33. Push Comes to Shove - Push away an enemy after guarding in the story
  34. Trick Shot - Defeat an enemy from long range with the sniper rifle in the story
  35. Strategist - Defeat at least three enemies with one attack in the story
  36. Medium Rare - Set fire to a Moroaicã in the story
  37. Fast Reflexes - Knock a flaming arrow out of the sky with a close combat weapon in the story
  38. Leader of the Pack - Take down the Vãrcolac Alfa in the story
  39. Timber - Defeat Urias during the first Lycan attack when you enter the village
  40. Photographer - Use Photo Mode
  41. Lucky Number 7 - Have 777,7,777 or 77,777 Lei in your possession in the story
  42. Mapmatician - Complete the village map
  43. Cynic - Destroy a Goat of Warding
  44. Heretic - Destroy all the Goats of Warding
  45. Gunsmith - Equip a gun with a customizable part
  46. Veteran Gunsmith - Equip every gun with its customizable parts in the story
  47. Tinker - Create every type of item available in the Crafting menu
  48. Artisan - Collect every crafting recipe
  49. Bookworm - Read every single file in the story
  50. King Combo - Get a combo of at least 30 during The Mercenaries

Once they're all acquired, players can truly hang up their Resident Evil Village boots. Collecting all 50 trophies will take players through the main campaign four times and other game modes.

