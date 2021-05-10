Resident Evil Village trophy guide: Full list of all 50 achievements and how to earn them

Following a successful launch and garnering record-breaking numbers for Capcom, Resident Evil Village is now under the scope of completionists.

To truly complete the game, players must collect all trophies/achievements in the game, which will take them a minimum of four playthroughs at various difficulties. The following is a list of Resident Evil Village trophies with their corresponding unlock criteria.

Resident Evil Village trophy guide

Platinum Resident Evil Village players must collect the following 50 trophies:

Ethan Winters - Obtain all trophies/achievements Universe’s Best Dad - Finish the Resident Evil Village story on the Village of Shadows difficulty Don’t Trust That Snake Oil - Finish the Resident Evil Village story only using four or fewer recovery items Knives Out - Not including some boss fights, finish the Resident Evil Village story using nothing but close combat weapons. World’s Best Dad - Finish the Resident Evil Village story on at least Hardcore difficulty Dashing Dad - Finish the Resident Evil Village story within 3 hours Frugal Father - Finish the Resident Evil Village story without spending more than 10,000 Lei Legendary Cowboy - Achieve at least an S Rank on all stages in The Mercenaries Doll Collector - View all character and weapon models Art Collector - View all concept art Not Lycan This… - Survive the lycan attack Four Lords - Escape the Mine That Sucked! - Defeat the mutated Dimitrescu Got No Stings - Defeat Donna and Angie Fish Out of Water - Defeat the mutated Moreau Up Urs! - Defeat Urias in the stronghold Temporary Measures - Place the Giant’s Chalice in the ceremony site Iron Giant Down - Defeat the mutated Heisenberg The Root of the Matter - Find the Megamycete in the underground ruins Great Dad - Finish the story on at least Casual difficulty Best Dad Ever - Finish the story on at least Standard difficulty Crafter - Craft an item in the Crafting menu Patron - Purchase something from the Duke in the story Petty Thief - Unlock a simple lock with a lock pick Repairer - Combine a treasure into its complete form Hunter - Hunt an animal during the story Get the Ball Rolling - Solve a Labyrinth Goooaaal! - Move the ball from the Winterses’ bedroom into the study Squawk Shot - Shoot down five flying crows in the story When You Gotta Go… - Open the door to every outhouse in the village in a single playthrough Hooligan - Break every breakable window in Castle Dimitrescu in a single playthrough Quit Hanging Around - Shoot down a Soldat hanging from the production line in the Factory Push Comes to Shove - Push away an enemy after guarding in the story Trick Shot - Defeat an enemy from long range with the sniper rifle in the story Strategist - Defeat at least three enemies with one attack in the story Medium Rare - Set fire to a Moroaicã in the story Fast Reflexes - Knock a flaming arrow out of the sky with a close combat weapon in the story Leader of the Pack - Take down the Vãrcolac Alfa in the story Timber - Defeat Urias during the first Lycan attack when you enter the village Photographer - Use Photo Mode Lucky Number 7 - Have 777,7,777 or 77,777 Lei in your possession in the story Mapmatician - Complete the village map Cynic - Destroy a Goat of Warding Heretic - Destroy all the Goats of Warding Gunsmith - Equip a gun with a customizable part Veteran Gunsmith - Equip every gun with its customizable parts in the story Tinker - Create every type of item available in the Crafting menu Artisan - Collect every crafting recipe Bookworm - Read every single file in the story King Combo - Get a combo of at least 30 during The Mercenaries

Once they're all acquired, players can truly hang up their Resident Evil Village boots. Collecting all 50 trophies will take players through the main campaign four times and other game modes.

