Retired Baseball player 'Aubrey Huff' claims gamers don't get 'laid', gets destroyed on Twitter

Former Major League Baseball star Aubrey Huff has been called out on Twitter for taking a dig at 'grown a** men' and their ability to get 'laid.'

Aubrey Huff is quite a famous name in the Baseball circuit, having represented multiple teams such as the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, and others, over the course of a decorated career as a professional baseball player.

Apart from Baseball, the 43-year-old athlete is also active on Twitter, where he often shares his opinions on a wide range of topics.

However, recently, he decided to take a cheeky shot at gamers, which did not sit well with the gaming community at all, as his tweet seems to have touched upon a real raw nerve:

Grown ass men that play video games, ask yourself this....when’s the last time you’ve been laid? — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) October 3, 2020

Calling out grown men who still play video games, Aubrey Huff's tweet was clearly meant to be a jibe at their seemingly virtual lifestyles. This was also interpreted as a blatant means of pandering to the age-old stereotype, which classifies gamers as awkward beings with zero social skills.

However, a large number of these 'grown a** men' did not take it lightly to his uncalled attack, as they responded with quips of their own.

Aubrey Huff vs. Twitter

To get an idea of how a single tweet managed to enrage the entire gaming community, understand this - Aubrey Huff's tweet has received 9.8 likes so far and a whopping 12K retweets and comments.

This discrepancy is due to the fact that a large number of people from the gaming community took it upon themselves to not this let slip past them, as they replied with their own stellar comebacks.

In a recent video, Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering also responded to Aubrey Huff's claims and shared his opinions on the same:

"There are some people who play video games for a living and make/ will make more money than most professional athletes....it's funny to me that this perception of gamers is still out there , these are the same idiots, boomers that perpetuate the idea that in-game bad behaviour is somehow tied to IRL.

"Gamers I believe you get plenty of whatever you need in life and if you're not, it's absolutely not because of video games!"

Check out some of the reactions online, as an incensed community called out Aubrey Huff for his unprompted and unnecessary attack upon gamers:

He’s upset he didn’t marry a cool wife that lets him play games without judging — Adrik (@CriminallyP) October 3, 2020

For the record...I let him win a lot — Ashley🏁❤🏁 (@ashley_pelosi) October 3, 2020

confession, I played The Golf Club 2019 last week. A solid -4 at Pebble Beach I might add. I also had sexual relations in that very same week. — J O E • M A Z (@JoeMaz) October 3, 2020

Like this morning, then played a ghost samurai, deadlifts and military presses in the afternoon, steak for diner, my girl will be my desert. Some people prefer games over tv or a book, whats the deal? — CP 2077 (@2ChainPool) October 3, 2020

Really don’t understand this take. I don’t even ‘game’ at this point in my life but don’t understand what aspect of faux masculinity is tied to not playing them. Real dudes do what they want. That’s normally the kind of view Aubrey espouses so this is kind of an odd one. — Triple S (@scottsimonsays) October 3, 2020

Buddy it's not 1980 anymore. You tweet this from a rotary phone? — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) October 4, 2020

took the kids — works on contingency (@oopsyday) October 5, 2020

Buddy your name is Aubrey — AARONCREATE✨ (@AARONCREATE) October 4, 2020

Few days ago.



I’ve got 5k hrs in @DestinyTheGame

A 1500 lb powerlifting total

And a six figure design business



And I manage a neuromuscular disease.



A real man can do whatever they want and advance in life.



I don’t see you asking people that watch sports this. pic.twitter.com/UWhtjxUNOD — KHAN 可汗 (@Yung_Khan_) October 4, 2020

Grown ass men don’t concern themselves with other grown ass men getting laid

Sounds like you don’t get it enough so you need to feel big by jabbing at others



Nice Halloween costume by the way, Aubrey — Ted Bacinschi (@Slootbag) October 5, 2020

By the time the pros stepped in, it was pretty much game over as the savagery in the comments section had reached astronomical levels:

sounds like you got beat a few too many times



maybe get teammates who can carry you like they did for your world series rings? — Frodan (@Frodan) October 5, 2020

Because nothing gets you laid better than a profile pic where you stand in front of a flag with a cowboy hat and a gun as if you were in a fucking video game. — TheFatRat (@ThisIsTheFatRat) October 4, 2020

ask ur mom — Liquid Mendo (@Mendo) October 4, 2020

It's ok to admit you haven't won a Warzone match before, no need to get grumpy — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) October 4, 2020

🤡 — Andy Miller (@amiller) October 5, 2020

Aubrey Huff is yet to respond to the backlash he has been facing in the aftermath of his controversial tweet, and that would probably be to the best of his interests, lest he invokes the ire of an enraged community yet again, for hell hath no fury like a gamer scorned.