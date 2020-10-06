Retired Baseball player 'Aubrey Huff' claims gamers don't get 'laid', gets destroyed on Twitter

Former Major League Baseball star Aubrey Huff has been called out on Twitter for taking a dig at 'grown a** men' and their ability to get 'laid.'
Aubrey Huff is quite a famous name in the Baseball circuit, having represented multiple teams such as the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, and others, over the course of a decorated career as a professional baseball player.
Apart from Baseball, the 43-year-old athlete is also active on Twitter, where he often shares his opinions on a wide range of topics.
However, recently, he decided to take a cheeky shot at gamers, which did not sit well with the gaming community at all, as his tweet seems to have touched upon a real raw nerve:
Calling out grown men who still play video games, Aubrey Huff's tweet was clearly meant to be a jibe at their seemingly virtual lifestyles. This was also interpreted as a blatant means of pandering to the age-old stereotype, which classifies gamers as awkward beings with zero social skills.
However, a large number of these 'grown a** men' did not take it lightly to his uncalled attack, as they responded with quips of their own.
Aubrey Huff vs. Twitter
To get an idea of how a single tweet managed to enrage the entire gaming community, understand this - Aubrey Huff's tweet has received 9.8 likes so far and a whopping 12K retweets and comments.
This discrepancy is due to the fact that a large number of people from the gaming community took it upon themselves to not this let slip past them, as they replied with their own stellar comebacks.
In a recent video, Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering also responded to Aubrey Huff's claims and shared his opinions on the same:
"There are some people who play video games for a living and make/ will make more money than most professional athletes....it's funny to me that this perception of gamers is still out there , these are the same idiots, boomers that perpetuate the idea that in-game bad behaviour is somehow tied to IRL.
"Gamers I believe you get plenty of whatever you need in life and if you're not, it's absolutely not because of video games!"
Check out some of the reactions online, as an incensed community called out Aubrey Huff for his unprompted and unnecessary attack upon gamers:
By the time the pros stepped in, it was pretty much game over as the savagery in the comments section had reached astronomical levels:
Aubrey Huff is yet to respond to the backlash he has been facing in the aftermath of his controversial tweet, and that would probably be to the best of his interests, lest he invokes the ire of an enraged community yet again, for hell hath no fury like a gamer scorned.
Published 06 Oct 2020, 18:26 IST