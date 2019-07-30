RetroMania Wrestling is headed to the Nintendo Switch

RetroMania Wrestling is coming soon!

Game fans of a certain age, whether they're in the middle of the gamers/wrestling fans Venn Diagram or not, probably remember a classic title that inhabited arcades in the 1990s called WWF WrestleFest. It had a presentation and easy to figure out gameplay that made it a quarter magnet of the highest proportions at the time.

Sadly, other than being playable through a number of... shall we say... unofficial means, the game has been lost to time. Unless you own an original arcade cabinet. You lucky dog.

Thankfully, Retrosoft Studios is in the process of creating a spiritual successor to WrestleFest, and it looks pretty outstanding. It's called RetroMania Wrestling... and it's coming to the Nintendo Switch.

RetroMania Wrestlings takes both the graphical and play style of WrestleFest, and then adds both pro wrestling legends and current indie stars to the mix. Legends like The Road Warriors and Tommy Dreamer, as well as current stars like Zack Sabre, Jr. and Colt Cabana, are just some of the announced roster members in the game.

Here's the list of features planned for the title (H/T to Comicbook.com)

12 – 16 Unique, distinct playable wrestlers at launch (adding more post launch via DLC)

2-8 player local multiplayer (Online TBD)

Several match types, including One-on-One matches, Tag Team matches, and the Battle Royal

Ring entrances with entrance music

Multiple entrance attires for each wrestler

Strategic gameplay that is easy to pick up and play

Beautiful 2D pixel art animated sprites with over 700 frames of animation and animated backgrounds

Crowd chants that react to the action on screen

If you own a Nintendo Switch and you feel like you're lacking a quality wrestling game on the platform - and, let's face it, you are - this looks like it's going to be a perfect cure for what ails ya.

RetroMania Wrestling has no concrete release date - only Q1 2020 - as the studio isn't rushing things. It'll also be available for PC on launch as well.