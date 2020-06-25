Revealed: The world’s most popular board games

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in people looking for entertainment online, resulting in a boom for board games apps.

A look at board games that enjoy the most attention from users during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The demand for games skyrocketed during the lockdown caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From video games to board games, people all over the world shifted their attention towards indoor games to beat the lockdown blues.

The term, ‘board game,’ was mostly searched on the internet during the holiday season, as it is a popular gift choice for occasions like Christmas, but according to the information provided by The Insider, this term broke its previous records and had the most number of searches in Google in the month of March 2020.

The board games enjoying the spotlight

These are the four main board games which enjoyed the attention of people all over the world:

There is a weird tendency of people to be attracted to something that relates to the current situation and naturally, the board game named Pandemic became the most popular of all the board games. As the name suggests, the game is about eliminating diseases which has spread in various parts of the world.

As per Google Keyword Planner, this game had 246,000 searches in the month of March 2020 which was higher than that of the game’s searches in any other month of any year.

This game shot to fame once before during the Swine Flu pandemic in the year 2009, but the number of searches was one-third of the searches compared to that of March 2020. Unfortunately or rather fortunately for this game, it always sees a rise in its demand during pandemics.

The classic board games

The game, Pandemic is new to join the league of the good old board games that rule the world. The classic board games like Ludo, Monopoly, Scrabble, etc. are still at the top of the most demanded board games during the lockdown.

As per the Google Trends data, and the chart above, it can be seen that Asian countries are more into Monopoly while North America, some parts of Europe, and Australia are more into Scrabble. Ludo is loved by people belonging to a few African, South American and south Asian countries.

Countries which searched for board games

The search for board games was primarily by English speaking nations according to Google Trends. United States of America (USA), Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia are few of them.

Among these countries, USA has the most number of searches. 50% of the worldwide searches for the game, Pandemic were by Americans and 40% of the total worldwide searches for the term, ‘board game’ can also be credited to Americans.

Board games and other forms of entertainment

Apart from board games there are other forms of entertainment like Netflix, music, reading, etc. but the closest competition to board games is video games. Many people shifted their attention to video gaming as well, but the number of searches for board games is much higher in a few countries.

All said and done, people love to revisit their childhood by indulging in board games. The same childish competition and cheats has become the golden way of entertainment which brings smile to the mundane life in lockdown.