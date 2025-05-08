Revenge of the Savage Planet: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Revenge of the Savage Planet is an exciting sci-fi adventure title that is now available on both older and newer generations of consoles and PC. If you have already started playing the game and are wondering how many trophies there are, you are at the right place.

In total, the game features 42 trophies that you can unlock. That said, mentioned below is the entire list of achievements from Revenge of the Savage Planet, alongside a short description on how to accomplish them.

All achievements from Revenge of the Savage Planet

In total, there are 42 trophies in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

ZOOLOGIST – Capture a creature and pet it in its pen. CHARACTER, CAMERA, CONTROL – Chain sprint to knee slide to boost jump to grapple boost in one unbroken sequence. CANNONBALL – Dive bomb from a height above 50m into water. HOMEWARD BOUND? – Find the Lost Javelin. GOOOOAL – Knee slide for 40m. SIDE NOTES – Discover and complete all core side quests. ALTA CARES – Open an undamaged crate of Alta Bucks. CLEAN IT UP – Delete all the trash in your new Habitat. HOMEMAKER – Place an object in your Habitat bought from the Alta Store with Alta Bucks. CRASH PAD – Buy and place 20 pieces of home decoration or furniture with Alta Bucks at the Alta Store. HAMSTER WHEEL – Interact with 3 different Habitat objects. ALTA BUCKS FOR ALTA PEOPLE – Find 25 Alta Coupon Crates. ONE MORE THAN LAST TIME FTW – Find all Balls of Goo. IT'S NEEDLESS COMPLEX – Stagger and capture a creature! ENTERTAINED TO DEATH – Place and interact with the SLAPPI brand toy in your Habitat. KICK ITS FACE OFF – Fly kick a flying creature. FOR THE CHALLENGE! – Complete a Challenge Group. FOR MOAR CHALLENGE! – Complete all Challenge Groups. FEATURE WALL – Kill a Brainard by kicking it into a cliff or wall. SLIDE OF DEATH – Knee slide through three creatures in one slide. TOOL – Acquire 50% of the total upgrades. POWER TOOL – Purchase 100% of the upgrades. LAUNCH IT – Use a bounce seed to launch an Arffalo somewhere more interesting. HASTA LA VISTA – Launch the Javelin and Return to Earth. OBSESSIVE COMPULSIVE – Collect every other trophy. PRESS X TO PET RESPECTS – Interact with 5 captured animals in your pen. YOU'RE FIRED! – Read and Accept the Termination agreement on your Habitat PC. BAD DATA – Find and scan all abandoned Alta Data Pods. TRASH KINGS – Find Alta's Trash Mountain. TOXIC POSITIVITY – Find all Alta 'Toxic' Employee Cry-o-Pods. CRUSHED – Kill Clawbarella. CYBER CORRUPTION – Slay the Cyber Wardrill. ELECTRIFIED! – Kill Wormzilla!. IN THE BAG – Capture the Hognork!. REVENGE IS BEST SERVED VIA THE INTERNET – Gather all evidence of Alta's Crimes and Launch the Javelin. INTELLIGENT LIFE? – Enter a Shrine. FUNGEON ONE – Complete one Shrine. TWO POTATO – Complete two Shrines. THREE PIECE SUIT – Complete three Shrines. SLAP HAPPY – Complete four Shrines. IT'S A MACGUFFIN – Research a Pentaforce piece. IT'S ALIVE! – Reassemble the Pentaforce!.

