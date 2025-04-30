Revenge of the Savage Planet pre-order guide: Editions, pre-order bonuses, platforms, and more

As a successor to the underrated Journey to the Savage Planet, the upcoming sci-fi exploration game Revenge of the Savage Planet is on track for release across major platforms. It will launch on May 8, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms, letting both fans and newcomers explore a wild new planet full of wonders and dangers.

Developer Raccoon Logic Studios has various editions and pre-order goodies lined up for pre-purchasers as well. Here is everything interested players need to know about the game before buying it.

Revenge of the Savage Planet editions and pre-order bonuses

All available editions (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

There are two editions to pick from: Standard Edition for $39.99 and Cosmic Hoarder Edition for $49.99. While players will largely only get the base game for purchasing the former, here's everything the latter contains:

Base Game

Trash Panda Suit cosmetic

HR Enforcer Suit cosmetic

Artbook & Soundtrack

3-Day Early Access

Bonus Quest & Rewards

The 3-Day Early Access should let buyers play the game on May 5, 2025. The Bonus Quest includes 4 new missions as well as additional costumes like the Gold Lame Space Suit. Those who purchase the Standard Edition before launch will get the Trash Panda Suit pre-order bonus when the game arrives.

Additionally, those who buy either edition during the game's first month of launch, starting May 8, 2025, will also obtain the following perks as a pre-order bonus:

10% off Discount for Revenge of the Savage Planet

Trash Panda Suit cosmetic

Free copy of Journey to the Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet PC system requirements

This new entry is built atop Unreal Engine 5 (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

Fans looking to play the game on PC should ensure their rig meets the following hardware requirements:

MINIMUM

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 - 6GB VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 - 6GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 20 GB available space

RECOMMENDED

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 20 GB available space

Read More: Revenge of the Savage Planet sneak preview

Revenge of the Savage Planet launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on May 8, 2025.

