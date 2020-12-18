Riot Games announces League of Legends MMO

After a board game, a card game, an RPG, and a fighting game spin-off, it’s about time that League of Legends finally gets a MOBA announced in its name.

It’s quite a “massive” new game project that Riot Games is working on. The devs have confirmed that the MMO will be set in the League of Legends Runeterra universe.

In a recent tweet, Riot Games’ VP of IP and Entertainment, Greg Street, casually let out that its new project would indeed be an MMO.

I have news!



My recent job at Riot has been to help develop the League universe, which we’re going to need!



Because it is time. My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking us to create.



PS We’re hiring — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) December 18, 2020

He wrote:

“My recent job at Riot has been to help develop the League universe, which we’re going to need! Because it is time. My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking us to create.”

When asked in the comment thread what the genre of the new League of Legends IP was, Greg confirmed that “it is an MMO.”

It is an MMO — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) December 18, 2020

League of Legends getting its own MMORPG is quite a massive step and something that fans can get behind without hesitation.

Advertisement

League of Legends’ MMO will be a massive project

The game’s fans have been asking for an MMO version of the MOBA for years. The world-building that went behind the making of Runeterra and all the other champions provides a lot of space to make an MMO title with a very intricate lore design.

Last year, in an interview with Travis Gafford, Riot CEO Marc Merrill noted that an MMO would be an incredible undertaking for the organization.

He said:

“I would love to make an MMO, but just to manage expectations, if we were to do something like that, it wouldn’t be any time soon. Shipping a freaking rocket—it’s so much work, it’s so hard to do, and we would try to do it justice, and that’s not easy.”

Riot is yet to provide any details on the upcoming project. However, a sneak peek into the League of Legends MMO can be expected in 2021.