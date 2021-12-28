Riot Games to finally settle 2018 sexual harassment lawsuit with $100 million payout

Riot Games has been in a battle over the last three years with several female employees as there has been an intense fight against a discriminatory work culture at the company. A household name with releases like Valorant and League of Legends, Riot has been in the crosshairs for all the wrong reasons.

Launcher @LauncherWP



$80 million will go to women who worked at Riot between 2014 and present day.

washingtonpost.com/video-games/20… BREAKING: Riot Games has agreed to settle the gender discrimination suit brought against it in 2018 for $100 million.$80 million will go to women who worked at Riot between 2014 and present day. BREAKING: Riot Games has agreed to settle the gender discrimination suit brought against it in 2018 for $100 million.$80 million will go to women who worked at Riot between 2014 and present day.washingtonpost.com/video-games/20…

Recently, several companies all around the globe have been accused of sex-based discrimination. While it's mostly a result of improper behavior by one or few workers, such allegations can severely harm a unit like Riot.

As a contemporary pioneer in the gaming community, the organization would obviously like to detach itself from such occurrences. With this settlement, the company will look to move on from past experiences and hope to make the workplace better for its women employees.

Riot Games settles for $100 million compensation with California Labor Departments

The American giant has now closed the cases of sexual misconduct against women employees with a settlement valued at $100 million. It is a significant upgrade over the initial $10 million payment that Riot wanted to do in 2019 before it was opposed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).

Adam Pavlacka @gamescan



The women of Riot deserve nothing less (and likely much more).



Story by

washingtonpost.com/video-games/20… Riot Games to pay $100 million to settle a class-action gender discrimination lawsuit. Includes third party monitoring of Riot.The women of Riot deserve nothing less (and likely much more).Story by @Shannon_Liao Riot Games to pay $100 million to settle a class-action gender discrimination lawsuit. Includes third party monitoring of Riot.The women of Riot deserve nothing less (and likely much more).Story by @Shannon_Liao:washingtonpost.com/video-games/20… https://t.co/dGxq97fXpK

With the increased settlement, Riot hopes to have corrected earlier wrongdoings. According to a company spokesperson, they will hope that this compensates for the mistreatment a female employee might have had to endure.

“The settlement properly acknowledges those who had negative experiences at Riot and demonstrates [its] desire to lead by example in bringing more accountability and equality to the games industry.”

All former and present female employees will receive compensation

An $80 million package will be split between all women employees based in California who are either working currently or were former employees to have worked post-2014. The compensation will be available to both full-time employees and agencies who work on temporary contracts.

The remaining $20 million will be used to cover attorney fees and other expenses accrued since the case underwent trial.

The allegations against Riot

The “McCracken vs Riot Games” lawsuit has been running since 2018 and has contested several negative experiences suffered by female employees at Riot. The case was filed a few months after a report exposed a toxic and discriminatory work culture that was highly detrimental to several members.

PC Gamer @pcgamer Two years after a staff walkout over Riot Games' handling of discrimination and harassment lawsuits, a new lawsuit has been filed against the company's CEO alleging multiple instances of harassment. trib.al/VTMfU3r Two years after a staff walkout over Riot Games' handling of discrimination and harassment lawsuits, a new lawsuit has been filed against the company's CEO alleging multiple instances of harassment. trib.al/VTMfU3r https://t.co/3OdSTagoqa

Also Read Article Continues below

With this settlement, Riot will hope to turn a new tide in its mission to make the workplace more inclusive. The compensation will definitely be a victory for the women who have fought a long battle to get the justice they deserve.

Edited by Ravi Iyer