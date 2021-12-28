Riot Games to finally settle 2018 sexual harassment lawsuit with $100 million payout

Riot Games has been in a battle over the last three years with several female employees as there has been an intense fight against a discriminatory work culture at the company. A household name with releases like Valorant and League of Legends, Riot has been in the crosshairs for all the wrong reasons.
Recently, several companies all around the globe have been accused of sex-based discrimination. While it's mostly a result of improper behavior by one or few workers, such allegations can severely harm a unit like Riot.
As a contemporary pioneer in the gaming community, the organization would obviously like to detach itself from such occurrences. With this settlement, the company will look to move on from past experiences and hope to make the workplace better for its women employees.
Riot Games settles for $100 million compensation with California Labor Departments
The American giant has now closed the cases of sexual misconduct against women employees with a settlement valued at $100 million. It is a significant upgrade over the initial $10 million payment that Riot wanted to do in 2019 before it was opposed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).
With the increased settlement, Riot hopes to have corrected earlier wrongdoings. According to a company spokesperson, they will hope that this compensates for the mistreatment a female employee might have had to endure.
“The settlement properly acknowledges those who had negative experiences at Riot and demonstrates [its] desire to lead by example in bringing more accountability and equality to the games industry.”
All former and present female employees will receive compensation
An $80 million package will be split between all women employees based in California who are either working currently or were former employees to have worked post-2014. The compensation will be available to both full-time employees and agencies who work on temporary contracts.
The remaining $20 million will be used to cover attorney fees and other expenses accrued since the case underwent trial.
The allegations against Riot
The “McCracken vs Riot Games” lawsuit has been running since 2018 and has contested several negative experiences suffered by female employees at Riot. The case was filed a few months after a report exposed a toxic and discriminatory work culture that was highly detrimental to several members.
With this settlement, Riot will hope to turn a new tide in its mission to make the workplace more inclusive. The compensation will definitely be a victory for the women who have fought a long battle to get the justice they deserve.