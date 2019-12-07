Riot Games releases latest project Riot Forge, Aiming to make more story-driven games

Last month, Riot Games announced that the company is actively working on multiple new games apart from their premier title League of Legends. Riot Games has now revealed, “Riot Forge” which is a new project where they will partner with other developers to create new games, mainly in the Indie genre.

We’re a player- and developer-focused publisher; our mission is to bring awesome new League of Legends games to players by partnering with experienced and talented developers from around the world

According to Riot Games, it's very tough for multiplayer games to have a story like feel to it and with Riot Forge, they want to bridge this gap. The main aim of Riot Forge is to deliver story driven games set in the world of Runeterra. This is great considering League of Legends universe is already very popular.

According to the Riot Forge website, Riot Games is open to suggestions and collaborations. They have explicitly mentioned that they are looking for developers to work with and create a game that checks all the boxes in the story mode genre. The Game Awards have confirmed that Riot Forge will reveal its first game on December 12, and fans are eagerly waiting for the new game.