Riot Games reveals first official ruleset for Valorant esports 

Valorant esports is finally being kicked off in an official way. Earlier today, Riot Games announced the first ruleset for Valorant esports ahead of the First Strike event. In this ruleset, players can find everything they need to know about violations, the First Strike event rules, and the guidelines that tournaments will follow going forward.

The ruleset is quite lengthy, as Riot Games wants to ensure that players know what they're playing and what guidelines to follow. If you wish, you can read the entire ruleset on Dropbox, where Riot has posted the entire document. However, we will hit the major highlights so you don't have to wade through the huge ruleset.

First official ruleset for Valorant esports revealed

Image via Riot Games

First and foremost, the Valorant First Strike finals begin on December 3 and end on the 6. Qualifiers will begin before this date, though, so players have until then to familiarize themselves with the new ruleset. The Qualifiers will be online and held shortly after November 22, which is when the roster lock goes into effect.

All in all, the ruleset is what you would expect from a tier one esport. There are no non-native computer programs allowed during matches, players must use approved equipment, social media is restricted, etc. Of course, most of the guidelines are meant for LAN events but they also apply to online events as well.

Here's quick rundown of some of the biggest rules that players were wondering about prior to this set going live:

Age restriction of 16 years old

Rank restriction of Immortal 1+

3/5 players on the same roster must be from the same region

Teams may call one timeout of 30 seconds per map

Travel accommodations to be provided for teams who qualify for a LAN event as a part of First Strike

Starting lineups must be submitted the day of the match

Coaches are allowed in voice chats but can only speak at non-playing times

The rules set forth by Riot Games seem fair and logical. Valorant esports is obviously being taken very seriously and that's certainly a good sign for the growing community.