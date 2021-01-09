Riot Games reveals plans for League of Legends and Wild Rift esports in 2021

The Opening day announcement for the League of Legends 2021 Season revealed the future of LoL esports, as well as a peek into what awaits for Wild Rift.

John Needham, Global Head of esports at Riot Games, revealed a bunch of new information to kick start the second decade of League of Legends esports.

He claims that the 2021 Season is set to be the biggest and most eventful season in the history of League of Legends.

Mobile gamers, it’s your time to shine! Today we are announcing our commitment to bring League of Legends: Wild Rift Esports to players around the world. pic.twitter.com/epE2vXHfwN — LoL Esports (@lolesports) January 8, 2021

Additionally, Riot's Global Head of Esports also revealed that Wild Rift Open Beta's massive success guarantees a bright future in esports for the handheld title.

Designed with the goal of presenting gamers with the authentic League of Legends experience on mobile, Wild Rift could be gearing up for its first esports tournament following its global release. Wild Rift is only available in select regions with further regions supposed to gain access in 2021.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming changes to the League of Legends esports scene in the 2021 Season.

League of Legends and Wild Rift esports in 2021

With regional leagues starting from January 9, the League of Legends Spring season is all set to be an enthralling event, as all the top teams return to action. The official starting dates for all the regional leagues for League of Legends are:

LPL - January 9

LCK - January 13

LCS - Janaury 15

CBLOL - Janaury 16

VCS - January 21

LEC - Janaury 22

LJL - January 23

TCL - January 23

LLA - Janaury 30

PCS - February 5

LCL - February 13

Week one of the LPL Spring Split begins on January 9th at 11:00 CEST / 1:00 PST!



Check out the Week 1 Match Schedule and prepare for another explosive LPL Season! 💥 #TheLeagueIsBack pic.twitter.com/7R8WPbhXTO — LPL (@lplenglish) January 5, 2021

Additionally, League of Legends World Championship 2021 is set to be the first of its kind. Riot Games has confirmed that the 2021 World Championships will be held in China. The Global Head of Esports at Riot Games also revealed that instead of being conducted in a single city, this year's Worlds will see the teams travel across cities in China for various matches.

The Finals of the League of Legends World Championships 2021 will be held in the city of Shenzhen. Riot Games has also claimed that the 2021 World Championships is going to be the biggest esport event and one of the biggest sporting events of all time.

An exciting new city for the next chapter of LoL Esports. See you in Shenzhen, the host city for #Worlds2021 Finals! pic.twitter.com/w1yqZNN6md — LoL Esports (@lolesports) January 8, 2021

Moving on to Wild Rift, the developers confirmed that the mobile version of League of Legends will feature the same competitive nature. Apart from being "wildly competitive," Wild Rift also features some of League of Legends' advanced features. These features include:

Depth of game knowledge

Complexity levels for each unique hero

High stakes, game-determining moments.

With these three features, the developers believe that Wild Rift already has what it takes to become a great esport. Nevertheless, the developers did mention that all of it is still very early. Given that Wild Rift is still in regional open beta, it could take months for the game to reveal its final plans related to esports.

Hopefully it’s after global launch kind of not fair that the. Americas have to wait till March while rest of world is playing and getting better — Community (@Wonderforall) January 8, 2021

Welcome to a whole new era of LoL Esports. We’re talking game-changing metas. Icons rising. New blood and big moves. Get ready, cuz the future of our sport is here. #NextStartsNow pic.twitter.com/cqIYkNNVJI — LoL Esports (@lolesports) January 8, 2021

Nevertheless, Riot Games announcement on the Season 2021 opening day brings a lot of joyous news for the community. With so much to look forward to in 2021, Riot Games is certainly setting the stage for their biggest season ever.