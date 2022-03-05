Riot Games will donate Valorant battlepass proceeds and more to aid humanitarian relief in Ukraine

Riot Games, the developer of popular titles like Valorant and League of Legends, are well-known for their great games and community engagements.

The titles made by the developer have some of the biggest fan bases due to the quality of their games and easy accessibility. Over the years, Riot Games has established a cult following among the passionate players of their games.

While most of their games are free-to-play, Riot earns revenue by providing different life services. These include gun and character skins, new playboards, and more, based on the game.

There is also a pass system in games like Valorant and League of Legends. While the passes have incredible value of their own, Riot Games have declared a major decision involving them.

Riot Games will be donating all battle pass proceeds from games like Valorant

On March 5, Riot Games informed about a significant decision that they had taken with immediate effect. According to official information, all proceeds from battle passes will be donated to aid efforts in Ukraine, which is affected due to the recent geopolitical crisis.

Between March 5 and March 12, Riot will be donating all the funds they earn from battle pass sales. This includes Valorant and covers games like Team Fight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Wild Rift.

Additionally, all proceeds from the Bee Skin line in League of Legends during the mentioned period will also be donated. As mentioned by Riot, the purpose of this donation will be to support humanitarian relief efforts in the region.

Riot Games will also be donating $1 million that will be distributed to three aid agencies:

International Medical Corps

Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders

Polish Red Cross

This amount will be provided separately from the player-supported fundraisers and the proceeds from the battle pass sales.

The rationale behind this decision from Riot is also mentioned in the official post itself.

"The war in Ukraine has caused an expanding humanitarian crisis. Since it began, we’ve heard from players around the world that they want to help—and so do we."

While some players have lamented the decision regarding the timing, it's indeed a noble act on the part of Riot Games. While the hope is for a swift settlement of the conflict, the additional funds will aid those gravely affected by the war.

