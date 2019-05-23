Riot Games working on a new game?

Via Riot Games

League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA right now. The game is immensely big boasting one of the biggest player bases. However, unlike other big gaming studious Riot Games has only released one major title till now. In there span of almost a decade, they have only released League of Legends and solely focused on that.

It finally seems like Riot is finally coming up with a new game. It is speculated that Riot along with its parent company Tencent is gearing up for a new MOBA for Mobile. It is interesting that Riot is prioritizing Mobile over Desktop. It is obviously understandable because in the past few years we have seen how impactful Mobile gaming can be.

PUBG which started as major PC gaming title has fizzled out and instead shifted to Mobile platform and garnered huge success. Mobile obviously is much more accessible in comparison to Desktop or any kind of console.

Not only PUBG but many other major titles have started to focus on Mobile gaming over the past couple of years. Fortnite easily stands out of the bunch along with Call of Duty which just recently rolled out the beta version for mobile. Apex Legend is also confirmed to be arrriving for Mobile however its release date is not clear yet.

MOBA's on mobile isn't something new. There are already a few established game on mobile in the genre of MOBA. Vainglory gained a lot of popularity during its release however it's popularity has definetly fallen off. Arena of Valor is a very popular mobile MOBA right now. Another popular MOBA currently is Mobile Legends which interesting is very simmilar to League of Legends.

It would be interesting how fast is Riot gonna work on this and if it's a MOBA in the first place.

