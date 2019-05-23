×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Riot Games working on a new game?

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
7   //    23 May 2019, 13:07 IST

Via Riot Games
Via Riot Games

League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA right now. The game is immensely big boasting one of the biggest player bases. However, unlike other big gaming studious Riot Games has only released one major title till now. In there span of almost a decade, they have only released League of Legends and solely focused on that.

It finally seems like Riot is finally coming up with a new game. It is speculated that Riot along with its parent company Tencent is gearing up for a new MOBA for Mobile. It is interesting that Riot is prioritizing Mobile over Desktop. It is obviously understandable because in the past few years we have seen how impactful Mobile gaming can be.

PUBG which started as major PC gaming title has fizzled out and instead shifted to Mobile platform and garnered huge success. Mobile obviously is much more accessible in comparison to Desktop or any kind of console.

Not only PUBG but many other major titles have started to focus on Mobile gaming over the past couple of years. Fortnite easily stands out of the bunch along with Call of Duty which just recently rolled out the beta version for mobile. Apex Legend is also confirmed to be arrriving for Mobile however its release date is not clear yet.

MOBA's on mobile isn't something new. There are already a few established game on mobile in the genre of MOBA. Vainglory gained a lot of popularity during its release however it's popularity has definetly fallen off. Arena of Valor is a very popular mobile MOBA right now. Another popular MOBA currently is Mobile Legends which interesting is very simmilar to League of Legends.

It would be interesting how fast is Riot gonna work on this and if it's a MOBA in the first place.

Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest Video Game News

Tags:
League of Legends
Advertisement
Video Game News: Is Valve Working on a New Dota Game Dota Underlords?
RELATED STORY
League of Legends News: Riot backs out on position ranks, resets divisions above Diamond
RELATED STORY
Pokemon News: A new Pokemon game is coming to iOS and Android
RELATED STORY
Far Cry New Dawn Review: A Rather Beautiful Game Than Something New or Innovative
RELATED STORY
Borderlands 3: Top 13 New Features/Gameplay Mechanics In the Game Revealed So Far 
RELATED STORY
Games of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin working with FromSoftware on upcoming RPG
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 5 Reasons why PUBG Mobile is the most popular battle royale game right now
RELATED STORY
Rockstar Games: Grand Theft Auto 6 or Bully 2; Which Title should the Studio Work on First?
RELATED STORY
5 Best Adventure Games to Play on PC
RELATED STORY
Mobile Premier League (MPL): A new era of gaming in India is here
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us