Riot outlines further Jungle changes coming to League of Legends patch 11.4

League of Legends patch 11.4 will be bringing in a lot of nerfs for the jungle role, to try and tone down their early and mid-game impact.

Junglers will no longer be allowed to AFK powerfarm their way to a win, and will need to invest in a lot of ganks to help out the mid lane and the side lanes.

Jungle XP and gold will be toned down substantially, and junglers will have a very hard time catching up in games if they don’t pull off successful ganks.

11.4 Preview with full changes.



Nearly final but a few things may still change. pic.twitter.com/RvelKoau9E — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 9, 2021

League of Legends’ gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter provides some details on the tentative changes that may be coming to the MOBA in the next update.

League of Legends patch 11.4 preview jungle changes

Gromp

Base XP:: 135 - 18.25 (at levels 1 / 3/ 5/ 7/ 9) >>> 125 - 168.75 (at levels 1 / 3/ 5/ 7/ 9)

135 - 18.25 (at levels 1 / 3/ 5/ 7/ 9) >>> 125 - 168.75 (at levels 1 / 3/ 5/ 7/ 9) XP by level:: 135/ 138.375 / 145.125 / 155.25 / 168.75 / 182.25 >>> 125 / 28.125 / 134.375 / 143.75/ 156.25 / 168.75

135/ 138.375 / 145.125 / 155.25 / 168.75 / 182.25 >>> 125 / 28.125 / 134.375 / 143.75/ 156.25 / 168.75 Gold:: 105 >>> 85

105 >>> 85 Base health:: 1650 >>> 1750

Large Krug

Base XP:: 37 - 49.95 (at levels 1 /3 / 5 / 7 / 9) >>> 27 - 36.45 (at levels 1 / 3/ 5 / 7 / 9)

37 - 49.95 (at levels 1 /3 / 5 / 7 / 9) >>> 27 - 36.45 (at levels 1 / 3/ 5 / 7 / 9) XP by level:: 37 /37.925 / 39.775 / 42.55 / 42.55 / 46.25 / 46.25 / 49.95 >>> 27 / 27.675 / 29.025 / 31.05 /31.05 / 33.75 / 33.75 / 36.45

37 /37.925 / 39.775 / 42.55 / 42.55 / 46.25 / 46.25 / 49.95 >>> 27 / 27.675 / 29.025 / 31.05 /31.05 / 33.75 / 33.75 / 36.45 Gold:: 42 >>> 32

Small Krug

Base XP:: 18 - 24.3 (at levels 1 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 9) >>> 27 - 36.45 (at levels 1 / 3/ 5 / 7 / 9)

18 - 24.3 (at levels 1 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 9) >>> 27 - 36.45 (at levels 1 / 3/ 5 / 7 / 9) XP by level:: 18 / 18.45/ 19.35/ 20.7/ 22.5 / 22.5 / 24.3 >>> 16/ 16/ 16.4 / 17.2/ 18.4 / 18.4 / 20 / 20 / 21.6

Razorbeak