LOL News: Riot Teases three new skins

Riot has released another skin trailer featuring Lucian, Urgot, and Thresh. The video was released on their official page followed by other regional channels.

Just recently Riot mailed a few people hinting new skins. The mail had a blurry image of three champions with a new skin and a quotation return beneath it.

The skins have a classic High Noon theme. The last High noon skin released was back in 2016 with the release of champion Jhin. Lucian, Urgot, and Thresh will join the long list of other champions in the High Noon series. The skins follow the Western Cowboy theme with a devilish flavor.

Thresh last received a skin in 2016 while Lucian last received a new skin back in February of last year in Valentine's event. Urgot hasn't received much love and his last skin came back in 2012. Fans have been constantly demanding for a new skin for Urgot and he is finally getting one.

The skins are looking stunning in the teaser. The price of the skin has not been revealed yet but it is expected to be around 1350 rupees for Thresh and Urgot. These skins will have new animations and sound effects. The skin for Lucian is rumored to be Legendary and its expected price is 1850rupees. The skin will have New animations, Sound effects, and Voice lines.

The Skin teaser looks fantastic and the skins are expected to hit live servers incoming patches.

The league just saw the Pool party event end with a bunch of rewards for players for completing different missions. It also marked the release of Pool Party Zoe, Caitlyn and Gangplank skins each costing 1350 rupees. The new patch update which has just arrived will come with 5 new skins Cosmic Ashe, Cosmic Lulu, Cosmic Xinzhao, Mafia Braum and Mecha Aurelian Sol (1350 rupees each).