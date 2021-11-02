RiotX Arcane celebrates the series launch across League of Legends, Valorant, and all Riot titles

Riot Games has announced RiotX Arcane, a crossover across all of Riot’s titles, including League of Legends and Valorant, to celebrate the upcoming Series.

Riot Games has successfully established a deep and lore-rich world across its multiple titles set in the World of Runeterra. Starting from 2009’s MOBA title League of Legends, Riot has fleshed out the world across its various titles, from the Auto-battler Teamfight Tactics to the MOBA title League of Legends: Wild Rift and the collectible card game, Legends of Runeterra.

Riot Games’ first-person shooter Valorant was the first title in over a decade not to be set in the world of Runeterra.

RiotX Arcane will celebrate the series launch across all of Riot’s games, from League of Legends to Valorant

Arcane is an upcoming animated series developed by Netflix and Fortiche Production, based upon the League of Legends universe. To celebrate the series’ forthcoming premier, Riot has officially announced celebrations across all of its titles.

RiotX Arcane promises Rewards, missions, merch, premieres across all of its titles on the first week, and describes it as “a cross-media collision of everything Riot has to offer”. According to the official description on the RiotX Arcane website, the event is described as,

This is RiotX Arcane, a cross-game, cross-platform, cross-WORLD experience in celebration of Arcane's release, our games, and most importantly... you. Scroll down to learn about the latest events and rewards, or Explore Now to see the World of RiotX Arcane unfold.

The crossover is similar to the previous Sentinels of Light event, which saw a massive cross-game event. That saw the Sentinels of Light and the Ruination Weapon cosmetic bundles being added to Valorant.

As part of the celebration, Riot has already revealed a gun buddy for Valorant, called Fishbones. It can be obtained by linking the Riot account to Twitch and watching a co-stream of the first episode.

Riot is yet to announce the crossover events for other titles, namely League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legend of Runeterra.

Arcane, the series based upon the world League of Legends, will be available to stream on Netflix from November 6, 2021.

