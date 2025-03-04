Rise of the Ronin: PC Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

After waiting for almost a year, PC gamers will finally get to play Rise of the Ronin. This was a PlayStation-exclusive title that is finally making its way to PC on March 11, 2025, after Koei Tecmo Games announced it back in January 2025. However, despite the PC release, Xbox users will miss out as nothing has been announced for the Microsoft-owned platform.

Rise of the Ronin, which is often compared to Ghost of Tsushima, takes place in war-torn 19th-century Japan. It features multiple possible endings and a seamless open world. But what are the PC specifications that you will need to play the game? Let's find out.

System requirements for Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin can run at 120fps at 8K resolution on PC (Image via KOEI TECMO Games)

Compared to the PlayStation version, the PC port of Rise of the Ronin supports 8K at 120 FPS. You will need at least a GTX 1060 to play the game on the lowest settings, while an RTX 2080 Super or above is recommended for optimal experience. As far as the storage is concerned, you will need at least 180 GB of free storage to play Rise of the Ronin.

The exact system requirements for Rise of the Ronin are mentioned below:

Minimum System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10/11 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or better, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) or better, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB) or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 180 GB available space

Sound Card: 16-bit stereo with 48KHz playback

Additional Notes: SSD is required. Poor SSD performance may affect gameplay. Multi-channel memory architecture is recommended. This game is expected to run at 1080p/30FPS under the lowest graphics settings (upscaled). Frame Generation can be used to increase FPS. Note: Windows® 11 system requirements apply when using that OS

Recommended System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10/11 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K or better, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super (VRAM 8GB) or better, AMD Radeon RX 6700XT (VRAM 12GB) or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 180 GB available space

Sound Card: 16-bit stereo with 48KHz playback

Additional Notes: SSD is required; NVMe SSD is recommended. Multi-channel memory architecture is recommended. This game is expected to run at 1080p/60FPS under the standard graphics settings (upscaled). Frame Generation can be used to increase FPS. Note: Windows® 11 system requirements apply when using that OS.

