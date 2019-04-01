Risk of Rain 2: Early access impressions

Pratyay FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 // 01 Apr 2019, 12:07 IST

Risk of Rain 2 is one of the best indie games released so far this year

Risk of Rain 2 is a rogue-like third-person shooter that was recently released on early access last week. The game is the sequel to the cult hit Risk of Rain which was a 2D rogue-like. If you've played the original, you'll see a lot of similarities between the two from the enemy design to the items you pick up during your run but I'm not counting that as a negative if you look at what Hopoo Games achieved overall.

The 3-man team at Hopoo have been working on Risk of Rain 2 for about three years now and despite that, it's launched with more content than EA's latest disaster - Anthem.

Gameplay

Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain 2 takes what Risk of Rain did and converts it into a 3D third-person shooter. Like all rogue-likes, ROR2 has permadeath and overall the gameplay transitions really well with another dimension being added. The only major problem I faced was sometimes not realising which direction an enemy was attacking me from.

The gameplay can get really really hectic in the best possible way. Another thing ROR2 does really well is the way it gradually amps up difficulty during your run. The basic premises is to escape from the planet you're dropped on and you collect items along the way which add to how you play. Each run starts off a little slow but when its amps up, there's nothing like it.

Risk of Rain 2 also has 4 player co-op. The game is probably a little easier when playing as a group but that also means you have less items to pick up.

Graphics

Risk of Rain 2 has an unique art style

It's really hard to believe this game was developed by a 3 person team. Personally, I love the art style and especially the enemy design. The worlds look unique and the way items get added to your character as you pick them up is a great touch.

Sound design

Sound design is quite good but what really elevated the sound overall is the soundtrack composed by Chris Christodoulou. The tracks are the perfect contrast to the hectic gameplay. You can check out the soundtrack below:

Final thoughts

Risk of Rain 2 is a great time. It's still in early access and the devs have promised a number of additions in the near future including more characters. This game is a testament to the dedication and love the devs put into their craft. Pick this one up if you're looking for something to play right now and if you don't mind a challenge.