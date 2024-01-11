RLCS 2024 season: Teams, schedule, brackets, how to sign up, and more

With the start of the new year, the RLCS 2024 season is back, and the first major set of details regarding it was announced on January 10. The upcoming season is all set to be bigger than what's been seen so far, and the esports scene of Rocket League is about to get more exciting.

There are a few changes coming to the RLCS 2024 season, so it's important for players to understand the format and familiarize themselves with the official details. The biggest change has been to the tournament format, and the new season will be far more accessible to the community.

RLCS 2024 season format

There will be three in-person tournaments as part of the new season.

RLCS Major 1

RLCS Major 2

Rocket League World Championship

For the two Majors, online Open Qualifiers will be held in every region, totaling up to six. The format for the Open Qualifiers has also been announced,

Double elimination bracket to find out the top 16 teams (every region).

A Swiss system will determine the top eight from every region.

A single elimination bracket will determine the final standings of the eight teams.

RLCS 2024 season teams

While the qualifiers are yet to begin, here are the slots for the Majors and the World Championships.

Majors

North America (NA): Top four (4) teams

Europe (EU): Top four (4) teams

Middle East & North Africa (MENA): Top two (2) teams

Oceania (OCE): Top two (2) teams

South America (SAM): Top two (2) teams

Asia-Pacific (APAC): Top (1) team

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA): Top (1) team

World Championship

North America (NA): Top four (4) teams

Europe (EU): Top four (4) teams

Middle East & North Africa (MENA): Top two (2) teams

Oceania (OCE): Top two (2) teams

South America (SAM): Top two (2) teams

Asia-Pacific (APAC): Top (1) team

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA): Top (1) team

RLCS 2024 season schedule

The partial schedules for the two Majors have been officially confirmed. While the exact date of the World Championship is yet to be announced, it's expected to take place in September 2024.

The confirmed dates as of writing (Image via Psyonix)

RLCS MAJOR 1

Open Qualifier #1 - Double Elimination Stage: January 26 - 28

Open Qualifier #1 - Swiss Stage: February 2

Open Qualifier #1 - Single Elimination Stage: February 3 - 4

Open Qualifier #2 - Double Elimination Stage: February 9 - 11

Open Qualifier #2 - Swiss Stage: February 16

Open Qualifier #2 - Single Elimination Stage: February 17 - 18

Open Qualifier #3 - Double Elimination Stage: February 23 - 25

Open Qualifier #3 - Swiss Stage: March 1

Open Qualifier #3 - Single Elimination Stage: March 2 - 3

RLCS Major 1: March (to be announced)

TRANSFER WINDOW

April 1 - 14

RLCS MAJOR 2

Open Qualifier #4 - Double Elimination Stage: April 19 - 21

Open Qualifier #4 - Swiss Stage: April 26

Open Qualifier #4 - Single Elimination Stage: April 27 - 28

Open Qualifier #5 - Double Elimination Stage: May 3 - 5

Open Qualifier #5 - Swiss Stage: May 10

Open Qualifier #5 - Single Elimination Stage: May 11 - 12

Open Qualifier #6 - Double Elimination Stage: May 17 - 19

Open Qualifier #6 - Swiss Stage: May 24

Open Qualifier #6 - Single Elimination Stage: May 25 - 26

RLCS Major 2: June (to be announced)

ROCKET LEAGUE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

September (To be announced)

How to sign up for the RLCS 2024 season

You can sign up for the RLCS 2024 season qualifiers on January 17, 2024, and a dedicated page will be available soon. The roster lock for the first regional event will take place on January 22, so interested candidates will not want to be late.