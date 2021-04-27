RNG's head coach Tabe will not able to attend League of Legends MSI 2021 due to passport issues

As League of Legends approaches its 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, bad news has come out of LPL’s Royal Never Give Up.

According to a report by Inven Global, the League of Legends team’s head coach, Wong “Tabe” Pak Kan, will not be able to attend the event in person due to passport issues.

Coaches serve a crucial role in a League of Legends team, and their physical absence has the potential to impact a team’s performance severely. Coaches not only impact the strategizing, but they are also often the backbone that holds a team together in times of need.

So, Tabe’s absence might have consequences for Royal Never Give Up.

RNG’s head coach Tabe won't be able to attend League of Legends MSI 2021 in person

Tabe’s passport has reportedly expired, and in order to renew his passport, it requires him to return to Hong Kong. This makes his attending the Iceland-based event impossible, since the mandatory quarantine period upon entry to Hong Kong is 21 days. League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2021 is set to start on May 6.

Due to such circumstances, RNG announced that their head coach Tabe will be communicating with the players online. Instead, assistant coach, Chang “Poppy” Po-Hao, will be alongside the team at the event and will be serving the duty of the coach on-stage.

Tabe’s absence is, without a doubt, going to be a setback for RNG. But it is not the end of the world for the League of Legends team, as Tabe will be keeping in touch with the players online.

In League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2021, RNG has been placed in Group A with teams like LCL’s Unicorns of Love and LCO’s Pentanet.GG. The pandemic came in the way of another team, VCS’ GAM Esports, who was seeded in this group, but they will not be able to attend the event due to COVID-19 restrictions.