Roblox bans Quackity; Twitter explodes with “Quackity is Bald” movement

Recently, Alexis “Quackity” Alex saw his Roblox account banned for a bizarre reason, leading to multiple Twitter trends.

Earlier today, i.e., December 26th, the popular Minecraft and Roblox streamer posted on Twitter, tagging the official Roblox account. The account got banned as his username “IGETLOTSOFPOSSEY” was deemed inappropriate by the online game platform and Roblox game creation system.

Following the tweet, hundreds of his viewers took to Twitter to make jokes about the “Quackity Roblox” ban. Throughout the day, terms such as “Bald Quackity,” “Quackity Roblox,” and “How is this allowed on Twitch,” along with hashtags such as #RobloxUnbanQuackity, have been trending on the platform.

Roblox bans Quackity; Twitter explodes with meme terms

As seen in the Twitter post, the streamer called the move an act of “injustice,” as the reason given was that his username was deemed inappropriate. The ban apparently came during his recent Roblox stream on Twitch.

While Quackity was given the option of contacting the Roblox Support forum to communicate any issues with the ban, he decided to post about the matter on Twitter as well.

@ROBLOX WHY DID YOU BAN MY ACCOUNT "IGETLOTSOFPOSSEY" THIS IS INJUSTICE #ROBLOXUNBANQUACKITY — Quackity (@Quackity) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

Hundreds of fans came rushing in, as most people thought that the ban is a gross act of injustice. Terms related to the matter have been trending on Twitter, most notably the hashtags “RobloxUnbanQuackity,” “QuackityRoblox,” and the search phrase “How is this allowed on Twitch?”

Quite a few fans have used the opportunity to make jokes about Quackity’s situation and said that he has actually been banned on Roblox for being bald! As seen in the posts below, fans joked that his lack of hair was a more appropriate reason to get him banned.

HOW IS THIS ALLOWED ON TWITCH #quackityisbald THE STREAM SUMMARIZED IN 4 PICTURES: pic.twitter.com/XVw0xIXwBH — Ann (@AnnInnit) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

#QuackityisBald HAHAHS8UDFI I LOVE HOW THIS IS TRENDING AND " HOW IS THIS ALLOWED ON TWITCH " IS TOO SDHFGI pic.twitter.com/7cyLncbpAF — reiko || BLM (@reii_k0) December 26, 2020

harries #Bridgerton HOW IS THIS ALLOWED ON TWITCH #quackityisbald Inside Out Chris Pine pic.twitter.com/nuZqzlN5Iv — ً (@1991SSOURDIESEL) December 26, 2020

Quackity currently has 1.6 million followers on Twitch and streams many different games such as Minecraft, Among Us, and Toontown Online. Moreover, this is not the first time he has ended up in trouble concerning his Roblox account.

Image via Quackity, Twitter

Advertisement

In May 2017, he was banned for three days after encouraging his fans to “raid” Roblox forums.

guess some things never change #ROBLOXUNBANQUACKITY pic.twitter.com/2oX60RE7fv — gabby! is ao confused (@citychu) December 26, 2020

#robloxunbanquackity and how is this allowed on twitch are trending! pic.twitter.com/8OSbuflOQw — MCYT Trends (@mcyttrendss) December 26, 2020

He tried to make an alternate account, but even those were banned by the Roblox team, leading to Quackity’s popular YouTube series called “Roblox sucks!!!!!!” which he later extended to other games.

Image via Quackity, Twitter

Advertisement

Quackity currently has 3.62 million subscribers on YouTube, and his recent Twitter post has seen quite the response.

Image via Twitter Trends

With terms such as “Bald Quackity” and “Quackity Roblox” trending over the past few hours on Twitter, Quackity has shown that he has enough followers to create a legitimate online movement in a matter of hours.