Roblox Black Hole Simulator codes (August 2021)

Black Hole Simulator is yet another Roblox simulator game that turns something on its head.

No one wakes up and says they want to control a black hole - unless they are a Roblox Black Hole Simulator fan. The game allows one to create a black hole, upgrade its power and capacity, then unleash it on the world.

It truly is a mesmerizing experience. For those who want to give this Roblox game a try, they should be sure to get their hands on some of the promo codes for Black Hole Simulator. This will allow them to get started on the right foot.

Codes for Black Hole Simulator in Roblox (August 2021)

Image via Roblox Corporation

There are currently no expired codes for Roblox Black Hole Simulator. That means every code is active and valid. You haven't missed out on any goodies that promo codes provide in this game.

The codes and their rewards are as follows:

UPDATE6: Redeem this code for Bricks Potion

Redeem this code for Bricks Potion OASISWORLD: Redeem this code for Coins Potion

Redeem this code for Coins Potion GOLDENPLANETS: Redeem this code for 30 minute Gems Potion

Redeem this code for 30 minute Gems Potion UPDATE4: Redeem this code for 30 minute Bricks Potion

Redeem this code for 30 minute Bricks Potion ILOVECODES: Redeem this code for 5 minute Bricks Potion

Redeem this code for 5 minute Bricks Potion UPDATE3: Redeem this code for 5 minute Bricks Potion

Redeem this code for 5 minute Bricks Potion EXTRAGEMS: Redeem this code for 5 minute Gems Potion

Redeem this code for 5 minute Gems Potion BRICKSBOOST: Redeem this code for 5 minute Bricks Potion

Redeem this code for 5 minute Bricks Potion snuglife: Redeem this code for 5 minute Coins Potion

Redeem this code for 5 minute Coins Potion PETHYPE: Redeem this code for 25 Gems

Redeem this code for 25 Gems GEMSPOTION: Redeem this code for 5 minute Gems Potion

Redeem this code for 5 minute Gems Potion razorfishgaming: Redeem this code for 5 minute Bricks Potion

Redeem this code for 5 minute Bricks Potion blizmid: Redeem this code for 10 Gems

Redeem this code for 10 Gems EXTRABRICKS: Redeem this code for 5 minute Bricks Potion

Redeem this code for 5 minute Bricks Potion boost: Redeem this code for 50 Coins

Redeem this code for 50 Coins coinspotion: Redeem this code for 5 minute Coins Potion

Redeem this code for 5 minute Coins Potion officialrelease: Redeem this code for 50 Coins

The codes can help new players get started and rekindle the love for Roblox Black Hole Simulator in veterans. They provide great resources to make your black hole unstoppable.

To redeem these codes, load into Roblox Black Hole Simulator. There is an icon on the left side of the screen that resembles the Twitter logo. Click that to open a new box.

That text box allows you to enter the codes. It is best to copy and paste them as they are case sensitive. Once you're done, hit the check button to redeem the code and receive your prize.

Edited by Sabine Algur