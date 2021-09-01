Roblox Destruction Simulator codes (September 2021)

Roblox Destruction Simulator kits players with rockets and other explosives to simply do as much damage as possible. Unfortunately, there are no codes that are currently active.

The entire point of Roblox Destruction Simulator is just to blow stuff up. That type of concept is amazing and has turned it into one of the most popular games on the Roblox platform.

With that popularity comes new players who are looking for promotional codes to add to their inventory and help them level up. Unfortunately, they might not find what they are looking for right now.

Codes for Roblox Destruction Simulator (September 2021)

Logo art created for Roblox Destruction Simulator. (Image via FracturedSkies)

Active Codes

As of September 2021, there are no currently active codes for Roblox Destruction Simulator. The last of the active codes have expired, and the developers have not added any more to the list.

With these Roblox games, it is important to remember that some of the inactive codes may work again someday. Even if there are no currently active ones, keep your eyes on the expired ones in case they boot up.

Expired Codes

diamond : Redeem this code for x2 bricks and XP for 10

: Redeem this code for x2 bricks and XP for 10 levelup : Redeem this code for 5 free levels and a 48-hour x2 XP boost

: Redeem this code for 5 free levels and a 48-hour x2 XP boost epicvolcano : Redeem this code for x2 coins for 60 min

: Redeem this code for x2 coins for 60 min levelboost : Redeem this code for x2 coins for 60 min

: Redeem this code for x2 coins for 60 min pumpkintime : Redeem this code for x2 coins for 60 min

: Redeem this code for x2 coins for 60 min release : Redeem this code for x2 coins for 60 min

: Redeem this code for x2 coins for 60 min levelboost : Redeem this code for 1 free level

: Redeem this code for 1 free level 200k : Redeem this code for 50,000 coins

: Redeem this code for 50,000 coins IDK : Redeem this code for 50,000 coins

: Redeem this code for 50,000 coins whiteclouds : Redeem this code for 25,000 coins

: Redeem this code for 25,000 coins blackclouds : Redeem this code for 15,000 coins

: Redeem this code for 15,000 coins novice : Redeem this code for 1,250 coins

: Redeem this code for 1,250 coins 5k : Redeem this code for5,000 coins as reward

: Redeem this code for5,000 coins as reward 500k : Redeem this code for 5,000 coins

: Redeem this code for 5,000 coins freebee : Redeem this code for 2,500 coins

: Redeem this code for 2,500 coins cit : Redeem this code for 50,000 coins

: Redeem this code for 50,000 coins REEL : Redeem this code for 10,000 coins

: Redeem this code for 10,000 coins safetyfirst : Redeem this code for 35,000 coins

: Redeem this code for 35,000 coins gottagrind : Redeem this code for 1,000 coins

: Redeem this code for 1,000 coins robloxrox : Redeem this code for 2,500 coins

: Redeem this code for 2,500 coins rebirth : Redeem this code for 25,000 coins

: Redeem this code for 25,000 coins Cashplease : Redeem this code for 40,000 coins

: Redeem this code for 40,000 coins Subby : Redeem this code for 50,000 coins

: Redeem this code for 50,000 coins ranks: Redeem this code for 5 free levels and a 48-hour x2 XP boost

How to redeem codes in Roblox Destruction Simulator

The code redemption window in Destruction Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

It is very easy to redeem codes in Roblox Destruction Simulator. Open the game and click the Codes button to the left of your screen. A new window will appear with a text box.

Copy and paste the code you want to use in the text box and then click the green Submit button on the right. If the code is active, you will be notified and your in-game reward will be received.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod