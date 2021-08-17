Roblox Knight Simulator Codes (August 2021)

Previously known as the Limitless RPG, Roblox Knight Simulator puts players into a land of fantasy where they can act out their medieval dreams.

The game hosts countless maps full of enemies, from normal opponents to the most dreadful of monsters. Roblox Knight Simulator players are tasked with becoming the best of the best.

The path you carve is completely your own. With your wit and weapons about you, it is time to become a Knight. For those just starting on that journey, here are some Roblox Knight Simulator codes that can help you out.

Codes for Roblox Knight Simulator (August 2021)

An image of a valiant knight within Roblox Knight Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There are a handful of codes currently active in Roblox Knight Simulator as of August 2021. They provide Coins and Gems to players, which help with obtaining valuable resources and in-game items.

Gems and Coins are vital in games like Roblox Knight Simulator. They help players upgrade their weapons, purchase cosmetics and can add to your character with pets.

Here are the currently active codes:

King: Redeem this code for 5,000 Gold

Redeem this code for 5,000 Gold RELEASE: Redeem this code for 100 coins

Redeem this code for 100 coins 500Likes: Redeem this code for 500 coins

Redeem this code for 500 coins 100K: Redeem this code for a Dragon

Redeem this code for a Dragon Meteor: Redeem this code for 500 Gems.

The first code listed is part of the Summer Event in Roblox Knight Simulator. The code may expire once the in-game event ends, so be sure to input it and redeem the gold as quickly as possible.

Others have been active for quite some time, but should be redeemed just as quickly. To redeem codes in Roblox Knight Simulator, players need to load the game. On the right side of the screen, you will see a button that resembles the Twitter Icon.

Click on this and a text box will open up. In this window, copy and paste the code. Do this because codes are case sensitive and won't be accepted if the characters aren't exact.

Press the Confirm button after entering the code and you will be told that the player's code was redeemed. By now, they should have the respective rewards for the Roblox Knight Simulator code that was entered.

