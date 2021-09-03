Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3 Codes (September 2021)

Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3 is inspired by the popular One Piece series that has succeeded in manga and anime.

Players in Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3 can join the pirates or the marines to take on the One Piece world, sail the seas, and fight some of the toughest bosses around.

As of September 2021, there aren't too many active codes for the game. Players of Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3 will find plenty of expired codes. However, that may be activated by the developers again someday.

Codes for Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3 (September 2021)

A featured image for One Piece: Millennium 3. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

JoinGroupForReward!: Redeem this code for 9m Beli (Must join a Group to redeem)

Expired Codes

100kmembers! - Redeem this code for 13m Beli

- Redeem this code for 13m Beli BossIsCool! - Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset

- Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset 45kLikes!: Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset

Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset LikeGameForCodes! - Redeem this code for 14.9m Beli and 3 fruit spins

- Redeem this code for 14.9m Beli and 3 fruit spins EasterTime! - Redeem this code for 2x XP boost

- Redeem this code for 2x XP boost 100kMems! - Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset

- Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset 3milVisits! - Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset

- Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset Re0pen! - Redeem this code for 2x XP for 15 minutes

How to redeem codes in Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3

The code redemption window in One Piece: Millennium 3. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Launch the game. Press the Play button on the main menu, and you will enter the respective server that you play on.

Look to the bottom left of your screen for a brown version of the Twitter logo. Click on that to open a new window with a text box for you to input codes. Copy and paste the code.

Make sure they are exactly as they appear since they are case-sensitive. The Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3 codes won't work if they are altered in any way and aren't inputted exactly as they are listed.

Press the Check Code button under the text box when the code has been pasted. Once it is done accurately, you will be notified that the redemption was successful, and you will receive your reward.

