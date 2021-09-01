Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator tasks players with pumping up and becoming the strongest of the strong.

The game is extremely popular because of how simple it is. Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator players just need to load in and start lifting to increase their skills and upgrade their character.

For those just starting, there are a few promotional codes that are active for Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator. You can redeem these to get a nice start on your weight lifting journey.

Codes for Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator (September 2021)

A featured image for Weight Lifting Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

320kbuff: Redeem this code for 500 Strength and 190 Gems

lifting310: Redeem this code for 300 Strength and 140 Gems

build300: Redeem this code for 700 Strength and 100 Gems

mrbufflifts: Redeem this code for a Mr. Buff Pet

270kweights: Redeem this code for 50 Strength and 120 Gems

260kbuff: Redeem this code for 300 Strength and 80 Gems

secretpet21: Redeem this code for a Mr. Buff Pet

200ktriceps: Redeem this code for 300 Strength and 80 Gems

Expired Codes

thxfor30k: Redeem this code for 500 Strength and 100 Gems

20klifters: Redeem this code for a boost

5kbuff: Redeem this code for 300 Strength and 80 Gems

1stone: Redeem this code for 75 Strength and 10 Gems

How to redeem codes in Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator

The code redemption window for Weight Lifting Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Now that you have codes to redeem for Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator, you will need to know how to enter them and receive your rewards. First and foremost, you need to launch the game.

Once you are in the game, look to the right side of the screen. There is a button that resembles the Twitter icon labeled "Codes." Click that and a new window for code redemption will open up.

Copy and paste the codes into the text box. Make sure they are exactly as they appear on the list, because the codes for Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator are case sensitive.

Once the code has been input, press the Enter key on your keyboard. That will submit the code. If it is active, the game will notify you and you will receive your respective reward.

