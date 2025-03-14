Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49 (March 14, 2025): New map, Daytona Scat Pack, Community spotlight, and more

A brand-new set of Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49 have gone live, and with the latest update, the developers have added a plethora of content into the game. Starting from the addition of a brand-new map, to new cars, and even new battle pass trackers, Rocket League Season 18 definitely has a lot in store for the community.
Here's a detailed brief on the Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49. Read below to know more.
What's included in Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49
THE HEADLINES
- Season 18 is live, featuring the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Azura Car Bodies.
- Explore new mutators plus new options for existing mutators.
- Check out the all-new “Futura Garden” Arena.
- New crossbar and goal post ping sound effect. (So close!)
- Community Spotlight is live, highlighting Athena.
- Subregion matchmaking improvements have been added.
- Center of mass readjustments have been made to certain Car Bodies.
- Season 17 Competitive Rewards (Goal Explosions and Titles) are dropping for eligible players.
SEASON 18
Rocket Pass
- Season 18 Rocket Pass is here! Featuring high-tech-themed items, plus the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and the Azura Car Bodies.
- The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Car Body uses the Dominus hitbox.
- The Azura Car Body uses the Breakout hitbox.
Challenges
- Season 18 Stage 1 Challenges are live!
Competitive
- Season 18 Competitive has started!
- For Season 18, Competitive Dropshot replaces Competitive Snow Day.
- Similar to previous Seasons, a soft rank reset has been applied to all Competitive Playlists.
Tournaments
- Season 18 Tournaments are live!
- Any unspent Season 17 Tournament Credits automatically convert into rewards.
- Tournament Credits have converted to the highest-level reward you are capable of earning based on your Tournament Rank and the amount of Tournament Credits you have remaining.
- Every player who played in at least one tournament this Season will receive one All-Star Cup.
- New Tournament Reward items have been added.
New content added with Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49
New Mutators
We’ve introduced new mutators for players to enjoy in Exhibition Mode and Private Matches.
Here’s the full list:
Jumps
Increases the number of jumps you can do at once!
- 2 Jumps
- 3 Jumps
- 4 Jumps
- Unlimited
- Grounded Only (Only jump when you’re on the ground!)
- Default
- None (No jumping at all! A true ground-level competition.)
Number of Balls
Choose between the number of balls in play:
- One
- Two
- Four
- Six
Ball Gravity
Options include:
- Low
- High
- Super
- Default
Dodge Timer
Change the time allowed between dodges:
- 2 seconds
- 3 seconds
- Unlimited
- Default
Possession Score
Allow players to score points just for staying in control of the ball.
- 1 second
- 2 seconds
- 3 seconds
- Default
Demolish Score
Allow players to score points for each demolition:
- 1 point
- 2 points
- 3 points
- Default
Goal Score - Normal
Increase the points earned for each successful shot:
- 0 points
- 2 points
- 3 points
- 5 points
- 10 points
- Default
Goal Score - Aerial
Increase the points earned for each successful airborne shot:
- 0 points
- 2 points
- 3 points
- 5 points
- 10 points
- Default
Goal Score - Assist
Increase the points earned for each successful assist:
- 1 point
- 2 points
- 3 points
- Default
Enforce Territories
Enables the Split Shot wall, dividing teams across each half of the field. Players will be demolished if they touch the ground on the opponents’ side with Rocket League Patch Notes.
Additions to Existing Mutators
We’ve also added new options for existing mutators with the latest Rocket League Patch Notes! Check them out:
Added options for Ball Type
- Player Seeking
- Dropshot
- Score Absorb
Added options for Max Score
- 10
- 20
- 30
- 40
- 50
- 60
- 70
- 80
- 90
- 100
Added options for Demolish
- On Ball Contact
- On Ball Contact (FF) - “Friendly Fire”
Added options for Rumble
- Grappling Hooks Only
- Haymakers Only
New Arena added with Rocket League Patch Notes
- The brand new “Futura Garden” Arena is now available with the latest Rocket League Patch Notes!
Crossbar and Goal Post Ping
- With the ping sound effect, now you’ll be able to hear just how close you were to making that goal!
- The ping will change pitch based on the speed of the ball when it hits the crossbar or goal post with Rocket League Patch Notes.
- The sound effect will play in all Standard Arenas.
Community Spotlight
- We’re highlighting a member of the Rocket League community! Learn more about the ‘Crossbar Queen’ herself, Athena, in the in-game News Panel.
- Players can also claim Athena’s Community Spotlight Player Title “CROSSBAR QUEEN” for FREE in the Item Shop! Available from March 14 at 9 AM PT to March 21 at 8:59 AM PT in the Shop’s Community tab with Rocket League Patch Notes.
Free Rewards
To celebrate the new Season, all players who log in at any point during Season 18 will instantly receive the “Future Fashion” Player Banner.
- Players can also claim the free “Breathe” Player Anthem in the Item Shop from March 14 at 12 PM PT ‘til March 20 at 11:59 AM PT.
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Subregion Matchmaking Improvements with Rocket League Patch Notes
- Players will now ping individual data centers in their selected region instead of a singular server.
- This greatly increases the chance that players will have better average latency in their games.
- Most players should see an improvement in their matchmaking experience with the latest Rocket League Patch Notes.
Center of Mass Readjustments
There were unintended side effects from the center of mass adjustments made in v2.46 to some Car Bodies using shifted hitboxes. We have returned the hitboxes on certain Car Bodies to their base by repositioning the visual mesh on these cars. The fixed Car Bodies include:
- Formula 1 2021 (Plank hitbox)
- Formula 1 2022 (Plank hitbox)
- Fixes to the remaining Car Bodies with shifted hitboxes will be released in future updates.
Voice Reporting in Rocket League
- We’re expanding player reporting in Rocket League to include voice reporting.
- This means in addition to being able to block, mute, and report other players, you will be able to submit audio evidence when reporting suspected violations of our Community Rules.
- Learn more about voice reporting in our FAQ.
All Season 17 competitive rewards added with Rocket League Patch Notes
As per the Rocket League Patch Notes, Season 17 Competitive Rewards will be granted according to your highest Rank Tier achieved during the Season. Remember: you must have won at least ten matches at that Rank Tier to get its rewards!
Main Rewards
- Bronze in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Bronze Goal Explosion
- Silver in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Silver Goal Explosion + previous reward
- Gold in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Gold Goal Explosion + previous rewards
- Platinum in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Platinum Goal Explosion + previous rewards
- Diamond in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Diamond Goal Explosion + previous rewards
- Champion in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Champion Goal Explosion + previous rewards
- Grand Champion in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Grand Champion Goal Explosion + previous rewards
- Supersonic Legend in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Supersonic Legend Goal Explosion + previous rewards
Grand Champion Title Rewards
- Grand Champion in any Competitive Playlist: "S17 GRAND CHAMPION" in Crimson text
- Rumble Grand Champion: "S17 RNG CHAMP" in Crimson text
- Hoops Grand Champion: "S17 DUNK MASTER" in Crimson text
- Snowday Grand Champion: "S17 BLIZZARD WIZARD" in Crimson text
Supersonic Legend Title Rewards
- Supersonic Legend in any Competitive Playlist: "S17 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" in Titanium White text with Rocket League Patch Notes
- Rumble Supersonic Legend: "S17 RNGENIUS" in Titanium White text
- Hoops Supersonic Legend: "S17 LEGENDARY BALLER" in Titanium White text
- Snowday Supersonic Legend: "S17 ICE TITAN" in Titanium White text
