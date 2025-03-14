Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49 (March 14, 2025): New map, Daytona Scat Pack, Community spotlight, and more

A brand-new set of Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49 have gone live, and with the latest update, the developers have added a plethora of content into the game. Starting from the addition of a brand-new map, to new cars, and even new battle pass trackers, Rocket League Season 18 definitely has a lot in store for the community.

Here's a detailed brief on the Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49. Read below to know more.

What's included in Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49

THE HEADLINES

Season 18 is live, featuring the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Azura Car Bodies.

Explore new mutators plus new options for existing mutators.

Check out the all-new “Futura Garden” Arena.

New crossbar and goal post ping sound effect. (So close!)

Community Spotlight is live, highlighting Athena.

Subregion matchmaking improvements have been added.

Center of mass readjustments have been made to certain Car Bodies.

Season 17 Competitive Rewards (Goal Explosions and Titles) are dropping for eligible players.

SEASON 18

Rocket Pass

Season 18 Rocket Pass is here! Featuring high-tech-themed items, plus the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and the Azura Car Bodies.

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Car Body uses the Dominus hitbox.

The Azura Car Body uses the Breakout hitbox.

Challenges

Season 18 Stage 1 Challenges are live!

Competitive

Season 18 Competitive has started!

For Season 18, Competitive Dropshot replaces Competitive Snow Day.

Similar to previous Seasons, a soft rank reset has been applied to all Competitive Playlists.

Tournaments

Season 18 Tournaments are live!

Any unspent Season 17 Tournament Credits automatically convert into rewards.

Tournament Credits have converted to the highest-level reward you are capable of earning based on your Tournament Rank and the amount of Tournament Credits you have remaining.

Every player who played in at least one tournament this Season will receive one All-Star Cup.

New Tournament Reward items have been added.

New content added with Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49

New Mutators

We’ve introduced new mutators for players to enjoy in Exhibition Mode and Private Matches.

Here’s the full list:

Jumps

Increases the number of jumps you can do at once!

2 Jumps

3 Jumps

4 Jumps

Unlimited

Grounded Only (Only jump when you’re on the ground!)

Default

None (No jumping at all! A true ground-level competition.)

Number of Balls

Choose between the number of balls in play:

One

Two

Four

Six

Ball Gravity

Options include:

Low

High

Super

Default

Dodge Timer

Change the time allowed between dodges:

2 seconds

3 seconds

Unlimited

Default

Possession Score

Allow players to score points just for staying in control of the ball.

1 second

2 seconds

3 seconds

Default

Demolish Score

Allow players to score points for each demolition:

1 point

2 points

3 points

Default

Goal Score - Normal

Increase the points earned for each successful shot:

0 points

2 points

3 points

5 points

10 points

Default

Goal Score - Aerial

Increase the points earned for each successful airborne shot:

0 points

2 points

3 points

5 points

10 points

Default

Goal Score - Assist

Increase the points earned for each successful assist:

1 point

2 points

3 points

Default

Enforce Territories

Enables the Split Shot wall, dividing teams across each half of the field. Players will be demolished if they touch the ground on the opponents’ side with Rocket League Patch Notes.

Additions to Existing Mutators

We’ve also added new options for existing mutators with the latest Rocket League Patch Notes! Check them out:

Added options for Ball Type

Player Seeking

Dropshot

Score Absorb

Added options for Max Score

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

100

Added options for Demolish

On Ball Contact

On Ball Contact (FF) - “Friendly Fire”

Added options for Rumble

Grappling Hooks Only

Haymakers Only

New Arena added with Rocket League Patch Notes

The brand new “Futura Garden” Arena is now available with the latest Rocket League Patch Notes!

Crossbar and Goal Post Ping

With the ping sound effect, now you’ll be able to hear just how close you were to making that goal!

The ping will change pitch based on the speed of the ball when it hits the crossbar or goal post with Rocket League Patch Notes.

The sound effect will play in all Standard Arenas.

Community Spotlight

We’re highlighting a member of the Rocket League community! Learn more about the ‘Crossbar Queen’ herself, Athena, in the in-game News Panel.

Players can also claim Athena’s Community Spotlight Player Title “CROSSBAR QUEEN” for FREE in the Item Shop! Available from March 14 at 9 AM PT to March 21 at 8:59 AM PT in the Shop’s Community tab with Rocket League Patch Notes.

Free Rewards

To celebrate the new Season, all players who log in at any point during Season 18 will instantly receive the “Future Fashion” Player Banner.

Players can also claim the free “Breathe” Player Anthem in the Item Shop from March 14 at 12 PM PT ‘til March 20 at 11:59 AM PT.

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Subregion Matchmaking Improvements with Rocket League Patch Notes

Players will now ping individual data centers in their selected region instead of a singular server.

This greatly increases the chance that players will have better average latency in their games.

Most players should see an improvement in their matchmaking experience with the latest Rocket League Patch Notes.

Center of Mass Readjustments

There were unintended side effects from the center of mass adjustments made in v2.46 to some Car Bodies using shifted hitboxes. We have returned the hitboxes on certain Car Bodies to their base by repositioning the visual mesh on these cars. The fixed Car Bodies include:

Formula 1 2021 (Plank hitbox)

Formula 1 2022 (Plank hitbox)

Fixes to the remaining Car Bodies with shifted hitboxes will be released in future updates.

Voice Reporting in Rocket League

We’re expanding player reporting in Rocket League to include voice reporting.

This means in addition to being able to block, mute, and report other players, you will be able to submit audio evidence when reporting suspected violations of our Community Rules .

. Learn more about voice reporting in our FAQ .

All Season 17 competitive rewards added with Rocket League Patch Notes

As per the Rocket League Patch Notes, Season 17 Competitive Rewards will be granted according to your highest Rank Tier achieved during the Season. Remember: you must have won at least ten matches at that Rank Tier to get its rewards!

Main Rewards

Bronze in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Bronze Goal Explosion

Silver in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Silver Goal Explosion + previous reward

Gold in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Gold Goal Explosion + previous rewards

Platinum in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Platinum Goal Explosion + previous rewards

Diamond in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Diamond Goal Explosion + previous rewards

Champion in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Champion Goal Explosion + previous rewards

Grand Champion in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Grand Champion Goal Explosion + previous rewards

Supersonic Legend in any Competitive Playlist: S17 - Supersonic Legend Goal Explosion + previous rewards

⁠Grand Champion Title Rewards

Grand Champion in any Competitive Playlist: "S17 GRAND CHAMPION" in Crimson text

Rumble Grand Champion: "S17 RNG CHAMP" in Crimson text

Hoops Grand Champion: "S17 DUNK MASTER" in Crimson text

Snowday Grand Champion: "S17 BLIZZARD WIZARD" in Crimson text

Supersonic Legend Title Rewards

Supersonic Legend in any Competitive Playlist: "S17 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" in Titanium White text with Rocket League Patch Notes

Rumble Supersonic Legend: "S17 RNGENIUS" in Titanium White text

Hoops Supersonic Legend: "S17 LEGENDARY BALLER" in Titanium White text

Snowday Supersonic Legend: "S17 ICE TITAN" in Titanium White text

For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

