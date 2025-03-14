Rocket League Season 18 release countdown for all platforms

Rocket League Season 18 is right around the corner, and fans are undoubtedly excited for the debut of a brand-new season. The upcoming season of Rocket League will feature some fantastic content, starting from a brand-new car joining the massive fleet, to the addition of fresh maps, interesting gameplay changes, and more.

Ad

In this article, you will find a detailed brief on the release countdown for Rocket League Season 18, and what you can expect from it.

Rocket League Season 18 start countdown for all platforms

Rocket League Season 18 will go live for different regions on March 14, 2025, at 9 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 9:30 pm IST. Players can expect a short downtime as the servers go into maintenance, and the developers patch in the latest content.

Ad

Trending

That said, here's a detailed look into the different release dates and times for RL Season 18 global release:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) March 14, 2025, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT) March 14, 2025, at 10 am Central Time (CT) March 14, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET) March 14, 2025, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) March 14, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern European Time (EET) March 14, 2025, at 4 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) March 14, 2025, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) March 14, 2025, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) March 15, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST) March 15, 2025, at 1 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) March 15, 2025, at 3 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) March 15, 2025, at 6 pm

Ad

Ad

Read more — Rocket League World Championship 2024: Where to watch, timings, and more

What's coming with Rocket League Season 18?

First and foremost, the debut of a brand-new season for Rocket League will reset everyone's ranks. The competitive ladder will be wiped clean, and players must once again head into the placement matches for different game modes to ascertain their rank in-game.

Ranks across every playlist will be wiped clean, so players must complete over 40 matches should they choose to determine their rank in all four playlists in the game.

Ad

Futura Gardens in RL (Image via Psyonix)

Beyond that, the latest season promises to bring forth a brand-new map, Futura Gardens. As evident from the name, the arena has been constructed using a futuristic theme. It's a daytime map for now, however, we expect a night rendition of the same to go live very soon.

Ad

Furthermore, the latest season will incorporate a brand-new battle pass in the game. Players can unlock a ton of free and premium rewards by purchasing this pass.

That's all there is to know about RL Season 18. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.