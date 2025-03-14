Rocket League Season 18 release countdown for all platforms

Rocket League Season 18 is right around the corner, and fans are undoubtedly excited for the debut of a brand-new season. The upcoming season of Rocket League will feature some fantastic content, starting from a brand-new car joining the massive fleet, to the addition of fresh maps, interesting gameplay changes, and more.
In this article, you will find a detailed brief on the release countdown for Rocket League Season 18, and what you can expect from it.
Rocket League Season 18 start countdown for all platforms
Rocket League Season 18 will go live for different regions on March 14, 2025, at 9 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 9:30 pm IST. Players can expect a short downtime as the servers go into maintenance, and the developers patch in the latest content.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
That said, here's a detailed look into the different release dates and times for RL Season 18 global release:
Read more — Rocket League World Championship 2024: Where to watch, timings, and more
What's coming with Rocket League Season 18?
First and foremost, the debut of a brand-new season for Rocket League will reset everyone's ranks. The competitive ladder will be wiped clean, and players must once again head into the placement matches for different game modes to ascertain their rank in-game.
Ranks across every playlist will be wiped clean, so players must complete over 40 matches should they choose to determine their rank in all four playlists in the game.
Beyond that, the latest season promises to bring forth a brand-new map, Futura Gardens. As evident from the name, the arena has been constructed using a futuristic theme. It's a daytime map for now, however, we expect a night rendition of the same to go live very soon.
Furthermore, the latest season will incorporate a brand-new battle pass in the game. Players can unlock a ton of free and premium rewards by purchasing this pass.
That's all there is to know about RL Season 18. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.