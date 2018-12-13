Rocket League Update: Frosty Fest 2018 event details are out

Image Courtesy: Psyonix/Rocket League

What's the story?

In line with the holiday season, the company behind the Rocket League franchise announced Frosty Fest, a winter-themed event that is available for a limited time.

In case you didn't know...

Rocket League is a popular vehicular soccer video game developed by Psyonix. The game initially hit the stores in early 2015 and is currently available for Windows, MacOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Psyonix describes the game as 'soccer, but with rocket-powered cars,' and the player needs to put the ball into their opponent's goal to earn points during the course of a match.

The game received critical acclaim by both players and critics alike and has become a huge commercial success. By early January 2018, Rocket League already surpassed 40 million players worldwide. Moreover, with its ever-increasing popularity, Rocket League is also adopted as an Esport.

The heart of the matter

The Frosty Fest is a winter-themed event for Rocket League and is available for a limited duration of time during the holiday season.

In this event that starts on 17 December 2018, one could earn 'Snowflakes' for playing online matches and then, could redeem them for new customisation items. Additionally, the company announced that one could also redeem the Snowflakes for up to ten 'Golden Gifts' with each of them containing an item from the ‘Nitro,’ ‘Turbo,’ ‘Overdrive,’ or ‘Secret Santa’ Crates.

The Frosty Fest runs for about twenty days, and once it comes to a close, players' would be given an additional three days to redeem all the Snowflakes for exciting rewards.

ICYMI - #FrostyFest arrives on December 17! ❄️



Check out our blog for more festive details: https://t.co/u6RK2lHO5k pic.twitter.com/fBZd8uF8Qy — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) December 13, 2018

Start Time: December 17, 10 AM PST (1 PM EST, 6 PM UTC)

End Time: January 7, 2 PM PST (5 PM EST, 10 PM UTC)

Redeem Snowflakes by: January 10, 2 PM PST (5 PM EST, 10 PM UTC)

What's next?

With the announcement of the Frosty Fest, all the gamers across the globe have yet another reason to celebrate during the holiday season.

