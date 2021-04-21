Rockstar Games stealthily add free DLC for LA Noire and Max Payne 3 on Steam

Earlier this week, all of Rockstar Games' titles were momentarily pulled from Steam only to resurface shortly after.

Fans were confused as to what prompted the move or what exactly changed. They quickly discovered that two of Rockstar Games' early 2010s titles, LA Noire and Max Payne 3, now have free DLC available for everyone. This means that anyone who purchases a standard edition of Max Payne 3 or LA Noire on Steam will also get a bunch of free DLC.

The reason behind this move is still entirely up for discussion, but if there's anything fans appreciate, it is free stuff.

What kind of free Rockstar DLC will players get in Max Payne 3 and LA Noire?

Both Max Payne 3 and LA Noire are two of the most underrated games from the Rockstar Games, with the latter including some of the most advanced facial performance-capture technology seen at the time of its release.

Max Payne 3, on the other hand, is a major departure from the rest of the series and is packed to the brim with great storytelling and high-octane action.

Free DLC for Max Payne 3:

Deathmatch Made in Heaven Pack - 4 Multiplayer Modes, 5 new weapons, All-new Arcade mode, 7 New Achievements Painful Memories Pack - New weapons, 4 Multiplayer Maps, 2 Faction SocialClub Fan Face Avatars, New Multiplayer Items, Achievements/Trophies, 18 New Grinds Hostage Negotiation Pack - New weapons, 4 New Multiplayer Maps, Avats, 3 New Items, Achievements, Trophies Disorganized Crime Pack - New Map, 7 New Modifiers Local Justice Pack - New weapons, Customizations, Maps, Avatars, Achievements/Trophies Special Edition Pack Gorilla Warfare Pack

Advertisement

Free DLC for LA Noire

1) New Cases

The Naked City - Vice Case

A Slip of the Tongue - Traffic Case

Nicholson Electroplating - Arson case

Reefer Madness - Vice Case

The Consul's Car - Traffic Case

2) Outfits

The Broderick

The Sharpshooter

3) Weapons

Nickel Plated Pistol

Chicago Piano Gun