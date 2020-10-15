Rogue Company: How will Dr Disrespect affect the game?

Rogue Company, developed by First Watch Games on the Unreal Engine 4, is a free-to-play third-person shooter multiplayer game. The game, published by Hi-Rez Studios, was first released on 1st October via the Epic Games Store for Windows as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Stadia.

Rogue Company also provides players with the option of cross-platform play as well as cross-progression. The closed beta for the game was launched on 20th July and is available via streamer drops or by purchasing the founders' pack.

Dr Disrespect's connection to Rogue Company

It was back in August when Dr Disrespect first approached Rogue Company on Twitter, offering to build a map for the game which would include "Violence, Speed and Momentum".

Hey @RogueCompany, I like this game.



Let me design a map. I'll bring some Violence, Speed, and Momentum with the design. Easy guarantee.#RoguePartner pic.twitter.com/CPEwzOO21s — #Doctober (@drdisrespect) August 10, 2020

Rogue Company took this as an opportunity to have 'Mr. Two-Time' on board, with his previous experience in designing maps for Call of Duty.

That's a big ‘hell-yeah’ Two-Time, but you haven’t designed a level since 1997. You think you can walk back and build an instant classic?



How about this, you’ve got 24 hours to prove you can design a map. Then we’ll go from there. You in? pic.twitter.com/DS0RLWejEk — Rogue Company (@RogueCompany) August 10, 2020

The Doc was quick to respond as he tweeted:

Cut to October 14, and it appears the map is set and ready for release. Dr Disrespect took to Twitter to announce the map as well as a short video clip of "The Arena".

Besides the map, players will also get a new in-game skin featuring Dr Disrespect himself.

The legendary outfit in Rogue Company, featuring Dr Disrespect, goes by the name of "Dr Disrespect Dallas" as it is a skin for the Dallas Rogue present in the game.

The description of Dr Disrespect Dallas on Rogue Company's Wiki on Gamepedia reads:

"Jim "Dallas" Murphy is an Intel Rogue, a Rogue Company member that helps his team gain information on enemy positions to turn engagements in their favour. "

"Dallas has the Target Finder ability which reveals the location of the closest enemy on the opposing team for a short amount of time. His Recharge ability allows his primary ability to recharge when downing an enemy."

"Dallas must giveaway enemy cover positions or route locations so that they will have nowhere to hide."

Keeping this in mind, a Dr Disrespect skin for the "Texas Lawman" in Rogue Company wouldn't be a bad idea for fans.

As we have seen after his ban from Twitch, Dr Disrespect has brought his entire viewership over to YouTube. Considering the hype and his massive fanbase, this might just be a marketing masterpiece from Rogue Company during its early days.