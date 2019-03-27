Rogue Nations were Declared PUBG Mobile Champions; Santhosh Bags WCC Rivals Trophy at Skyesports Championships

Mayank Vora FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 // 27 Mar 2019, 19:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Skyesports Championship Trophy

The stage was set, the evening was still warm from the wrath of the afternoon Sun. With a bit of breeze towards their face, our microphone controllers Bhavya and Komal started off with welcoming the guests and players. The audience were ecstatic for the event to start and we had toddlers and kids filling up the question and answers booth asking for directions, event start details and what not!

At around 4pm, there was a buzz for registering in WCC rivals cricket championship and PUBG Mobile solo event. The whole crew was busy getting ready to start off with the semifinals of PUBGm which was all set to go live.

PUBGm

With the online qualifiers out of the way, we only had to focus on the semis and finals for the main LAN event. We were apprehensive of whether all the teams would turn up for the event. This was primarily due to the fact that there were teams from Haryana, Assam, Hyderabad, Trichy, Madurai, down South of Tamilnadu from the qualified semifinals list. Much to everyone’s sweet surprise, All of them did turn up, Which instills faith in esports participation from youngsters who are determined to make their mark, irrespective of which part of the state, the venue is.

From the already qualified list of teams, we had a grand total of 42 teams for the semifinals from which 20 teams went through to the grand finals.

PUBG Mobile Champions

X factor had 3 teams in the semis in the 2 different groups. Same with Mid fail, Titans, DMC each with 2 teams from their respective clans. Group A semis and Group B semis paved the way to the top 20 teams of the tournament in the grand finals. The grand finals were a single round from which we determined the winners. Team RN, Team EXE, and Team Insidious were declared the top 3 teams in standings with points calculated for their kills and placement. Team RN took home a whopping 1.75 lakh INR, Team EXE 51,000 INR and Team Insidious 25,000 INR respectively. Thus concluded the main LAN event. Due to time constraint, the solo PUBGm showdown has been pushed to this weekend, online with a cash prize of around 15,000 INR up for grabs. As always, to watch the replays and streams, you can tune into Skyesports facebook handle and youtube with MidFail’s fun casting.

WCC Rivals

The new game from the creators of WCC2! Rivals is a new take on the cricket sports simulation genre. First time in the world attempt at real-time multiplayer, 1v1 pvp cricket game with a slew of features. Conducting esports for a title which is a follow up to the popular ongoing WCC2 in itself was a challenge. Additionally, the event was decided to be a spot registration followed by a round robin format. The signups for the event exceeded expectations and we had more participants than the time at hand to manage. There was a direct qualifier, followed by winner’s bracket through to the finals. Meanwhile, the losers were matched against each other as a loser’s qualifiers. Unfortunately, due to a huge number of registrations and the winner’s bracket taking up all the time, the loser’s qualifiers have been postponed to be held and completed this weekend, Venue and other details to be shared to the players by tonight.

Santhosh

Interesting captures of the 2-day event were a 9-year-old kid played against a similarly aged girl, Which was applauded and appreciated by the bystanders who enjoyed the competitive spirit of the children.

The finals were between Santhosh and Sathish in which Sathish couldn’t manage to chase down Santhosh’s set target due to a combination of skillful bowling and a decent target for 2 overs which proved to be farfetched in a grand finals. Santhosh won WCC Rivals, bagging Rs. 50,000 INR while runner-up Sathish took home Rs. 20,000 INR. A 3rd place match was played from which we had Dileepan who won a handsome Rs. 10,000 INR to his pockets. All the WCC Rivals action can be replayed and watched from WCC Rival’s official FB handle!

Advertisement