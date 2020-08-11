Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The last few years have witnessed the meteoric rise of battle royale games, especially on the mobile platform. The ever-increasing popularity of games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire has, in turn, contributed to the growth of the content creation industry.

Romeo Gamer is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators to have emerged from India. In this article, we will talk about his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 137719383. He is also the leader of the Romeo Army guild.

Romeo Gamer’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Romeo Gamer's Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has played nearly 12616 matches in the squad mode and has over 3957 wins to his name, with an impressive win-rate of 31.36%. He has nearly 40 thousand kills to his name in the squad mode alone, with a great K/D ratio of 4.61.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has registered 480 wins out of the 3508 games he has played, tallying 11500 kills. He has emerged victorious in 783 games out of the 4648 duo matches he has played. He also has about 20000 kills in the solo mode with an impressive K/D of 5.15.

Ranked Stats

Romeo Gamer's Ranked stats

When it comes to the present season, Romeo Gamer is placed in the Heroic tier, which is the second-highest tier in the game. He has played 458 squad matches and has triumphed in 77 games. He also has 61 victories to his name out of 253 duo matches.

Romeo Gamer's YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer started streaming Free Fire over a year ago, and his first stream dates back to June 2019. He now has over 818k subscribers as well as 51 million views combined on YouTube. He streams quite frequently on his channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Romeo Gamer's social media accounts

Instagram: Click Here

Facebook: Click Here